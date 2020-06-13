24 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA📍
Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom.
Covington is much safer than other places throughout Louisiana. The violent crime rate is lower than Louisiana's average, and its crime rate is also nearly half of nearby New Orleans. Add that to the fact that its shape is formed by the Tchefuncte River, and you've got a decent place to call home. In this area of Louisiana, though, you need to come prepared if you're hoping to snag a great to live.
When to start looking: If you're looking for rental housing in Covington, it's important to start doing your research at least two months in advance. Yes, we know this is a lot of research. It's not like you're taking a test, though; this will be the place you live for a period of time. You don't want an 'F' on this one. The fact is that, like most cities, there are some places that will be more appealing to you than others. If you don't spend time doing the research, you'll probably end up in the wrong neighborhood.
When to make the move: If you haven't lived in the Deep South before, you might not know much about humidity. No, we mean _real _humidity. When you're looking for places to rent in such a humid area, you'll need to keep in mind that you can get dehydrated really quickly when doing labor intensive work in the sun. This means you've got a few options. You can avoid moving during the summer altogether. You could do the moving during the early morning or evening. Or lastly, you could just hire someone to do all the moving for you. We recommend the last option, but if you're a glutton for punishment, then by all means enjoy moving in the heat.
What to bring along: Nearly a third of all Covington residents are renters, and in reality, the city is sort of built for those who don't want to own a home just yet. Just because there are plenty of places to go around for tenants, though, it doesn't mean that you can go into a landlord interview ill-prepared. Make sure you bring along proof of income and a completed rental application. If you're trying to score one of the nicer rental homes, though, you'd do well to have a credit check and even a background check in your hands when you show up. Come on people! It's called initiative. Get some!
There are a variety of communities spread all throughout Covington, and you'll have a vast amount of selections to choose from when looking at them all. Make sure you do your research into them all, though; don't just take our word for it. (Even though our word rocks and is usually correct.) You'll find that every neighborhood in Covington has its own perks, and whether it's good prices or stellar homes, you'll find benefits in each and every area.
Ozone: The Ozone area is a combination of residential and commercial properties, and the homes range from beautiful to a little dilapidated. You will have easy access to Ozone Field and Clayton House Marketplace. If that's not enough for you, you'll at least be close to the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds.
West 20s: The West 20s area, aptly named for roads such as West 21st, West 22nd, West 23rd, and so on, has some of the nicer homes in the city. Oh, and if you're a little worried about staying extra safe, the St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is nearby. That's probably why so many events and businesses, including the Covington Farmer's Market, call this area home.
Savannah: Remember when we said you might want to start looking early to find an apartment if you want a really nice one? Well, Savannah is what we were talking about. And no, we aren't talking about Savannah, Georgia. Stop being so snarky! These homes are in the northern Covington area, and since it's still within a few minute drive of Highway 190 and a nifty Dollar General, you can still get to the commercial sectors of the city easily.
Claiborne Hill: This area is heavily wooded, but the houses are pretty nice as well. You'll find a variety of businesses along Route 36, and if you like cycling, you'll definitely love the Tammany Trace Bike Trail that cuts through the area. Biking around wooded areas. Isn't that how some scary movies start?
So you've seen the neighborhoods, but you can't decide to call a place home just because you like a neighborhood. You have to like the city. Well, that's what we read on the Internet anyway, and if it's on the Internet, it's got to be true. Regardless, there are plenty of other features of this city that will keep you happy and content with your surroundings. You have to ask yourself whether you can actually handle all of the potential excitement, though. Well, can you?
See You Later
Alligator, is the end to that sentence. Go check out the Insta Gator Ranch and Hatchery for a real taste of Louisiana. When it comes to the 'Do Not Feed Animals' signs here, though, it's more about your safety than theirs. So don't lose your hand!
Stay Healthy
Seems that everyone is on a health kick these days. So tell us, what is more healthy than organic and locally grown? Well, we don't know either; but you'll be able to find both at the Covington Farmer's Market.
Dine in History
If you want to get away from it all while staying in town, go check out Annadele's Plantation. This plantation home, which was built in the 1830s, now serves as a bed and breakfast that you can enjoy a time from the past in.
A Night on the Town
Go get dinner and enjoy a new movie over at Hollywood Stadium 14. That's right people. Having fun in Covington isn't all about farmers, plantations, and alligators!