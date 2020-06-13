24 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA

Moving to Covington

Covington is much safer than other places throughout Louisiana. The violent crime rate is lower than Louisiana's average, and its crime rate is also nearly half of nearby New Orleans. Add that to the fact that its shape is formed by the Tchefuncte River, and you've got a decent place to call home. In this area of Louisiana, though, you need to come prepared if you're hoping to snag a great to live.

When to start looking: If you're looking for rental housing in Covington, it's important to start doing your research at least two months in advance. Yes, we know this is a lot of research. It's not like you're taking a test, though; this will be the place you live for a period of time. You don't want an 'F' on this one. The fact is that, like most cities, there are some places that will be more appealing to you than others. If you don't spend time doing the research, you'll probably end up in the wrong neighborhood.

When to make the move: If you haven't lived in the Deep South before, you might not know much about humidity. No, we mean _real _humidity. When you're looking for places to rent in such a humid area, you'll need to keep in mind that you can get dehydrated really quickly when doing labor intensive work in the sun. This means you've got a few options. You can avoid moving during the summer altogether. You could do the moving during the early morning or evening. Or lastly, you could just hire someone to do all the moving for you. We recommend the last option, but if you're a glutton for punishment, then by all means enjoy moving in the heat.

What to bring along: Nearly a third of all Covington residents are renters, and in reality, the city is sort of built for those who don't want to own a home just yet. Just because there are plenty of places to go around for tenants, though, it doesn't mean that you can go into a landlord interview ill-prepared. Make sure you bring along proof of income and a completed rental application. If you're trying to score one of the nicer rental homes, though, you'd do well to have a credit check and even a background check in your hands when you show up. Come on people! It's called initiative. Get some!