404 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA

1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
504 HYMAN Drive
504 Hyman Drive, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom-1 bath apartment in Old Jefferson. Hard wood floors throughout with alot of windows makes this unit light and bright! Updated feel with cute kitchen equipped with range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
217 Barry
217 Barry Avenue, Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful Single family home near Ochsner hospital features 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, nice floorplan parking for 2+ plus cars, renovated kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, detached workshop, huge fenced yard,
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
127 ADDISON Street
127 Addison Street, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
735 sqft
2020 renovated front/back double with excellent finishes. Front unit is available, which is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished apartment (except for mattress).
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2817 RIVER Road
2817 River Road, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Wonderful Old Jefferson 1st Floor unit across street from Levee with Community Pool! Enjoy the River breezes on your private patio or front landing. Don't miss out, off street parking for 2 cars.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
601 BETZ Avenue
601 Betz Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
A wonderful jewel! 2 beds/2 full baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
616 Jefferson Park Ave.
616 Jefferson Park Avenue, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
616 Jefferson Park Ave. Available 07/20/20 Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Bonus Room - This 2 bedroom home features beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout and newly tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Grove
8735 APRICOT Street
8735 Apricot Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated Farmhouse style located in Uptown/Hollygrove!!! Walking distance to Streetcars, Restaurants, Parks!!! This is a large single family home w/ raised basement. Agent/Owner. Rental is on 1st floor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8730 GREEN Street
8730 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Section 8 tenants accepted. This Newly renovated 2/1 home is move-in ready. It's equipped with Beautiful Granite countertops, Refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-up. It wont last long.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8529 Spruce Street
8529 Spruce Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment off of Carrollton. wood floors and fenced in yard. Tall ceilings with ceiling fans. Shotgun style with closets in each bedroom and storage above. Shed in backyard for storage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1709 Joliet
1709 Joliet Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful totally renovated 2 bedroom/2 baths, 11 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, all new stainless steel appliances, central AC/heat, bonus office off master.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
7836 St Charles
7836 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment right on St Charles Ave.
