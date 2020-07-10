223 Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
283 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
129 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
46 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
53 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
3 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
28 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Audubon
5828 Clara St
5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099 Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
921 CHARTRES Street
921 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fairgrounds
3213 Belfort Ave
3213 Belfort Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Two Bedroom Home directly across from the Fairgrounds - 2 story New Orleans style home directly across the street from the Fairgrounds. 2 private bedrooms with closets and 1.5 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3665 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3665 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
6528 PONTCHARTRAIN Boulevard
6528 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN LAKEVIEW. 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS UP. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/EATING AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. LARGE BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO CARS. ONEYEAR LEASE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3663 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3663 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
337 NASHVILLE Avenue
337 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
997 sqft
Recently renovated classic Uptown Victorian cottage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bywater
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
1030 TOLEDANO Street
1030 Toledano Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Stylish furnished loft with high ceilings and exposed brick walls! 4BR/3BA with large living space including a pool table, disco ball, Sonos audio, and a fully appointed kitchen -- all in a bright bohemian style.

July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

New Orleans rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $803 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

