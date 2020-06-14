58 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Orleans, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Old Aurora
68 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Tulane - Gravier
145 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mid-City
59 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Little Woods
2 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
658 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom apartments, washer/ dryer hook ups in the 2 bedroom aprtments, 3 laundry rooms on the property, 24 hour security, fully gated community, totally electric kitchen (stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), central air and heat we pay water
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
330 JULIA Street #216
330 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
This condo is fully furnished. Has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Walk to restaurants, galleries, coffee shops and bars. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease with $100 cap on electric bill.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
527 BURGUNDY Street #5
527 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
QUIETLY TUCKED BEHIND 1870's CREOLE COTTAGE in the Central French Quarter, this 1bed, 1bath unit is just off the N. Rampart St. streetcar line.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Read Boulevard East
1 Unit Available
4508 Papania Drive - 4508-04
4508 Papania Drive, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
632 sqft
Secure Gated Community Newly renovated apartments, secure gated community with security cameras throughout the complex, lighted off street parking, on premise laundry, close to parks, easy access to public transportation and shopping

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
800 St. Charles Ave., #308
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Historic property with modern renovations! Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33. In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Desire Area
1 Unit Available
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street - F126
3251 Saint Ferdinand St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Desire Area
1 Unit Available
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
New Construction! CALL 504-609-1831 to schedule your tour today! We are open M-F 9a-5p. Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1738 Henriette Delille St. - B
1738 Henriette Delille, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Cute, NEWLY RENOVATED unit in a small gated apartment community, located only three blocks from French Quarters. Apartment comes equipped with all electric appliances. Washer and Dryer on site for your convenience. Owner pays water and trash.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Treme - Lafitte
1 Unit Available
1615 Gov Nicholls - 304
1615 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
Completely renovated unit NEW EVERYTHING. Wood floors, granite counters, new windows, central AC & heat. All electric kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays water and electricity.

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Orleans Rent Report. New Orleans rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Orleans rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

New Orleans rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month New Orleans rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in New Orleans stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. New Orleans' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    New Orleans rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Orleans has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Orleans is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Orleans' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Orleans.
    • While rents in New Orleans remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Orleans than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in New Orleans.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

