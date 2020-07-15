/
gretna
378 Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA📍
Oakdale
2423 Whitney Place
2423 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
756 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY! OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING AREA! JUST RENOVATED, NEW KITCHEN, FLOORS, AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. CONDO FEE COVERS POOL, LANDSCAPING, 2 ELEVATORS, WATER, ELECTRICITY, BUILDING INSURANCES, A/C REPAIRS, NIGHT SECURITY GUARD.
Mechanickham
304 LAVOISIER Street
304 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
Charming historical 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. A short walk to the Saturday's Gretna Farmer's Market, levee, and local restaurants. Spacious living room and large kitchen with a separate dining area that has side entrance to adorable courtyard.
New Gretna
621 AMELIA Street
621 Amelia Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Cute Shotgun Single Family Home on Amelia Street in Old Gretna, home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, eat in kitchen, inside laundry, fenced yard with a covered carport.
Mechanickham
219 LAVOISIER Street
219 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
Adorable Historic 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. Walking distance to Gretna Farmer's market, levee and restaurants, local shopping. $1,000.00 per month. Security Deposit $1,000. Landlord takes care of lawn care.
McDonoughville
1225 JEFFERSON Street
1225 Jefferson Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Beautiful cottage in prime Old Gretna, Gleaming floors and neat as a pin. July 1st occupancy. Long driveway and phenomenal back yard
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
French Quarter
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
Central Business District
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Lower Garden District
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house.
Lower Garden District
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.
Lower Garden District
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.
Lower Garden District
1562 MAGAZINE Street
1562 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
A brand new renovation perched right on Magazine Street, our 5 bedroom, 3.
Lower Garden District
1824 SOPHIE WRIGHT Place
1824 Sophie Wright Place, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, IMPECCABLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED, NEW KITCHEN, CONCRETE FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMAZING MAGAZINE STREET SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.
Lower Garden District
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.
Central Business District
426 GRAVIER Street
426 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1000 sqft
Luxury 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located in the heart of the CBD, just steps from the French Quarter. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the space was gutted to the studs and rebuilt from the ground-up.
Central Business District
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.
Lower Garden District
2108 MAGAZINE Street
2108 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,500
1477 sqft
Beautiful light-filled commercial space zoned for many uses- 1477 square feet of open space with windows overlooking Magazine Street.
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.
Lower Garden District
2028 CAMP Street
2028 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE.
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gretna, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $785 for a 1-bedroom, $951 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,219 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gretna, check out our monthly Gretna Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gretna area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gretna from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.