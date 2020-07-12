/
lower garden district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Lower Garden District, New Orleans, LA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious carriage house.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1434 FELICITY Street
1434 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
915 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED- Large one bedroom in Beautiful Greek Revival Double with shared front porch and great bricked courtyard. Location is perfect to hop on streetcar. Open kitchen built to cook and entertain with no lack of space here. No carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2108 MAGAZINE Street
2108 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,500
1477 sqft
Beautiful light-filled commercial space zoned for many uses- 1477 square feet of open space with windows overlooking Magazine Street.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1562 MAGAZINE Street
1562 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
A brand new renovation perched right on Magazine Street, our 5 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1457 JOSEPHINE Street
1457 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
One of Five furnished rentals in the highly sought after Lower Garden District. These apartments are newly renovated, very well maintained, and super cute. Pets on case by case basis with deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1824 SOPHIE WRIGHT Place
1824 Sophie Wright Place, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, IMPECCABLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED, NEW KITCHEN, CONCRETE FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMAZING MAGAZINE STREET SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1224 ST CHARLES Avenue
1224 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
459 sqft
Beautiful Lower Garden District one bedroom w/oversized windows +1 gated parking space. Fully furnished & tucked away overlooking a pretty courtyard. Natural sunlight, wood floors, tall ceilings & large closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2028 CAMP Street
2028 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
709 JACKSON Avenue
709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1124 FELICITY Street
1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED Impressive 1850's Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & spacious unit w/ access to courtyard & private balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1117 ST MARY Street
1117 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,100
469 sqft
LGD Retail Space for lease in the heart of the LGD retail corridor, just off Magazine Street. 1st floor Commercial Condo unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1414 Magazine Street
1414 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent $1895/month rent plus $75 water and landscaping fee Amenities: - Conveniently located in the Garden District walking distance to warehouse district, dog park, coffee shops and many
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1604 PRYTANIA Street
1604 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2062 sqft
LOCATION ALERT! One block to St. Charles Ave & 1 block to Coliseum Square Park. Fall in love with this luxury 2nd floor loft situated in a beautiful 2 Story Masonry Greek Revival house originally built in the 1830's.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1453 ANNUNCIATION Street
1453 Annunciation Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Historic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath classic New Orleans Shotgun! Hang out on your private front porch or shared rear courtyard featuring a fountain and tropical fruit trees. Walk to to Mo Jo & French Truck Coffee, Blue Giant and Satsuma Cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1432 TERPSICHORE Street
1432 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
675 sqft
LOCATION ALERT! One block to St. Charles Ave & 1 block to Coliseum Square Park. Fall in love with this luxury 2nd floor loft situated in a beautiful 2 Story Masonry Greek Revival house originally built in the 1830's.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
728 JOSEPHINE Street
728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1066 sqft
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
925 RACE Street
925 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St.