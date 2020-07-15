/
LSUHSC
277 Apartments For Rent Near LSUHSC
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
9 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
6 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
809 ROYAL Street
809 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
*Non-Furnished* Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with ROYAL STREET BALCONY/GALLERY! Hardwood Flooring, Stainless/Granite Kitchen with High Ceilings, On-Site Laundry and French Quarter Views. Non-Smoking Property, Pets Maybe.
1 Unit Available
Central City
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
833 HOWARD Avenue
833 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Second Floor STUDIO Apartment (all open floor-plan) available at The Howard. Roof-Top Deck, Laundry On-Site, Hardwood Flooring with Stainless Appliances and Stone Countertops. High Ceilings, Water & Trash Service Included.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
822 HOWARD Avenue
822 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1015 sqft
Fully furnished Warehouse District apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL. Unit features unique, reclaimed barndoor, exposed brick walls with large warehouse windows overlooking the streetcar line and downtown.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
920 POEYFARRE Street
920 Poeyfarre Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished unit in the popular Cotton Mill building offering 24 hour staffed entrance, gorgeous & spacious courtyard, in-ground pool, and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.