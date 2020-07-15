/
198 Apartments For Rent Near Xavier University of Louisiana
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
9 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
6 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
1 Unit Available
Central City
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
833 HOWARD Avenue
833 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Second Floor STUDIO Apartment (all open floor-plan) available at The Howard. Roof-Top Deck, Laundry On-Site, Hardwood Flooring with Stainless Appliances and Stone Countertops. High Ceilings, Water & Trash Service Included.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
822 HOWARD Avenue
822 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1015 sqft
Fully furnished Warehouse District apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL. Unit features unique, reclaimed barndoor, exposed brick walls with large warehouse windows overlooking the streetcar line and downtown.
1 Unit Available
Milan
1631 CONSTANTINOPLE Street
1631 Constantinople Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1296 sqft
Gorgeous Fully FURNISHED 2-Story Apartment in gated Tri-plex with POOL! Just steps from St.
1 Unit Available
Freret
2428 VALENCE Street
2428 Valence Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
759 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment available for 1 - 6 month(s) lease! ALL UTILITIES included.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B, 4B
339 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
1 Unit Available
Freret
2430 VALENCE Street
2430 Valence Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
759 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment available for 1 - 6 month(s) lease! ALL UTILITIES included.
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
417 S TELEMACHUS Street
417 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Charming home in a great Mid City location.
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
2543 ST ANN Street
2543 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
WOW! This turnkey shotgun unit is completely remodeled with Kitchen moved to the front and 2 FULL BATHS. Beautifully furnished with gorgeous wood floors and 10' ceilings. Deck on back with grill and small yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
3322 ESPLANADE Avenue
3322 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
Location, Location! Two Level, Two or Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath with Two Car Garage Parking available September 1, 2020. Hardwood Flooring, Front Porch & Balcony, Front Parlor, Living Room, Stainless Appliances with Washer & Dryer.
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Uptown
1635 VALENCE Street
1635 Valence Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2030 sqft
Newly Renovated!! High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Has cypress pocket doors and beamed ceilings. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter tops, ss appliances and china cabinets.
1 Unit Available
Milan
1619 MARENGO Street
1619 Marengo Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! Amazing 2 Bed/1 Bath unit located 1 block off St. Charles! 1400 sq ft. High Ceilings. Beautiful, all original Hardwood Floors. Dining Room. Closet Space.