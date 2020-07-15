125 Apartments For Rent Near Delgado Community College

/
Delgado Community College
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
9 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
6 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
1253 KERLEREC Street
1253 Kerlerec Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1370 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL IN THE HEART OF TREME! Beautifully renovated with high style decor and open floor plan. Original brick fireplaces, high ceilings and wood floors throughout. Large main bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to back deck.
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
417 S TELEMACHUS Street
417 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Charming home in a great Mid City location.
1 Unit Available
West End
429 W HARRISON Avenue
429 West Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1845 sqft
Amazing home in great location; quick access to tons of amenities: restaurants, shopping, Lakeshore, City Park, I-10, and more.
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
2543 ST ANN Street
2543 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
WOW! This turnkey shotgun unit is completely remodeled with Kitchen moved to the front and 2 FULL BATHS. Beautifully furnished with gorgeous wood floors and 10' ceilings. Deck on back with grill and small yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
3322 ESPLANADE Avenue
3322 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
Location, Location! Two Level, Two or Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath with Two Car Garage Parking available September 1, 2020. Hardwood Flooring, Front Porch & Balcony, Front Parlor, Living Room, Stainless Appliances with Washer & Dryer.
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
6909 Louis Xiv St
6909 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1150 sqft
REDUCED. We have a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview. Has wood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet in bedrooms was installed a year ago. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, oven, diswasher, built in microwave and side by side fridge.
1 Unit Available
City Park
4102 DUMAINE Street
4102 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the incredible view from this charming apartment nestled in the heart of Mid City! Located above Toups Meatery.
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2312 Saint Louis Street
2312 Saint Louis Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1214 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION FACING THE LAFITTE GREENWAY! GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX. THIS LOWER UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
216 N Miro St
216 North Miro Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE! Thank you for your interest in MAISON MIRO, Apt 2A.
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
921 N. Lopez St.
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
921 N LOPEZ ST, New Orleans, LA 70119 - Charming, historic shotgun with TONS of natural light, tall ceilings, central HVAC, granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, spacious private rear bedroom, off-street parking and a large outdoor
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
516 S DORGENOIS Street
516 South D'orgenois Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
963 sqft
Historic and chic shotgun! Furnished. Equipped kitchen. Located in medical district! Walking distance to the VA hospital and University Medical Center. 5 minutes to downtown New Orleans. On bus route and bike path. Central heating and air.
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
3214 PALMYRA Street
3214 Palmyra Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Fantastic updated midcity 2 bed, 1.5 bath with shared backyard. There are tons of unique elements like built-ins, coffered ceilings & custom flooring.
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
7028 ARGONNE Boulevard
7028 Argonne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION -Available AUGUST 1st - Nice three bedroom upstairs unit in Lakeview. Granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors throughout. Washer & dryer are also included. Pets on case by case basis.