central business district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
146 Apartments for rent in Central Business District, New Orleans, LA
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,400
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.
818 GRAVIER Street
818 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful grand condo in excellent location in CBD. 3 Bed/2 Bath, open kitchen/living. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, exposed brick and ceiling beams throughout living space.
127 CARONDELET Street
127 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1121 sqft
Modern and convenient living in historic Gallier Court. Fully furnished apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL.
212 LOYOLA Avenue
212 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Live in the historic Saratoga built with FULLY furnished, modern hotel amenities. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans, walking distance to the Superdome, Lafayette Square, the best of NOLA dining, shopping and more.
612 JULIA Street
612 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
612 Julia is one of the 13 Julia Row Sisters, some of the most historically significant buildings in New Orleans. This BRAND NEW completely renovated chic and classy 2 bed / 1.
450 JOHN CHURCHILL CHASE Street
450 John Churchill Chase Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1332 sqft
SPACIOUS Warehouse District unit boasts 1,332 SF with a LARGE living room, 2 Bed/2 Bath (floor plan yields privacy for both), WOOD floors. Well-appointed open kitchen with bar, granite counters, & stainless appliances.
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.
1107 S PETERS Street
1107 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Lovely condo in the Warehouse District! One bedroom loft with exposed brick and wooden beams! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in the living area with expansive windows.
923 CONSTANCE Street
923 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
826 sqft
Fab Warehouse Apt in St Joe Lofts! Beautifully renovated in the Heart of the Arts/Warehouse District.
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
339 CARONDELET Street
339 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
916 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in an efficient studio in the heart of the CBD; 3 blocks from the Quarter, and 1 block to St. Charles Ave. This top floor unit features a skylight and cathedral ceilings for tons of natural light.
833 HOWARD Avenue
833 Howard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Second Floor STUDIO Apartment (all open floor-plan) available at The Howard. Roof-Top Deck, Laundry On-Site, Hardwood Flooring with Stainless Appliances and Stone Countertops. High Ceilings, Water & Trash Service Included.
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like
832 Lafayette Street 3A
832 Lafayette St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
752 sqft
Third floor unit. Washer/dryer provided in unit Newly renovated historic structure in the Warehouse District. The property has 4 units, 3 in the main building and 1 in the service quarter. The property is located one block off of Poydras St.
450 JULIA Street
450 Julia St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1142 sqft
This one does not come along often-Rare opportunity to lease one of the most unique properties in the Warehouse Dist! The 1 BD, 1.
822 PERDIDO Street
822 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Modern and convenient living in historic Factors Row. Fully furnished apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL. Beautifully restored unit features exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, and tons of storage.
330 JULIA Street #216
330 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
This condo is fully furnished and has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease. Building has rooftop pool and workout room. 3, 6 or 9 month lease terms also considered.
700 So Peters
700 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
LUXURY LOCATION ULTIMATE QUALITY. SECURITY WITH PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. WALK TO FQ, SUPERDOME, CASINO AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVER. 12 FT CEILING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ROOFTOP BBQ TERRACE WITH HOT TUB AND POOL.
333 Julia
333 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quite interior one bedroom condo furnished all utilities paid! Centrally located, short walk to downtown, French Quarter and Superdome. Hardwood floor, brick accent walls and renovated kitchen make this unit home.
335 CARONDELET Street #205
335 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
672 sqft
Housed in a building designed and developed by noted architect Marcel Wisznia, this condo is inspired by a minimalist aesthetic with a dash of mid-century modern design -- an elegant fusion of luxury and history.
425 GRAVIER Street #301
425 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath fully furnished rental in the CBD. Stainless steel appliances and tempurepedic style beds. Utilities are included. Lease up to 4 months.