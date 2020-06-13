/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
$815
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Kensington Gardens
30 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Kensington Gardens
1 Unit Available
2700 Whitney Ave Harvey,
2700 Whitney Avenue, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1208 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Irish Channel
1 Unit Available
821 Washington Avenue
821 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
609 sqft
Grand Opening Special! First month Free Rent!! New Luxury Apartments located in Uptown New Orleans Irish Channel in an Historic Building listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gert Town
13 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Central Business District
6 Units Available
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Old Aurora
69 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Tulane - Gravier
146 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
$
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Marleyville - Fontainbleau
1 Unit Available
2221 S Carrollton
2221 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Town home in popular Carrollton area. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with renovated kitchen, fresh paint, spacious rooms, tons of storage, off street parking, private patio off of the living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Algiers Point
1 Unit Available
546 Verret Street #Upper
546 Verret Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
780 sqft
546 Verret St Upper Unit $1195 Includes (water, gas, electric) - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Michelle Brown at michelle.brown@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 330-4743.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Harvey, the median rent is $706 for a studio, $824 for a 1-bedroom, $998 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,280 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Harvey, check out our monthly Harvey Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Harvey area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harvey from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.