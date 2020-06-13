/
/
elmwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA📍
Verified
1 of 112
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Elmwood Business District
27 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pointe Vista
1 Unit Available
515 Giuffrias Ave
515 Giuffrias Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom w loft - Property Id: 287939 Modern warehouse look. 1100 per month 85 elect 80 cable\internet 35 gas trash water 1 bed 1 bath fully furnished w linens pans dishes. You just bring suitcase.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
North Suburban Acres
1 Unit Available
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Manson Place
1 Unit Available
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,530
1850 sqft
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gert Town
13 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
$
Clearview-Transcontinental
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Harvard Estates
8 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Marleyville - Fontainbleau
1 Unit Available
2221 S Carrollton
2221 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Town home in popular Carrollton area. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with renovated kitchen, fresh paint, spacious rooms, tons of storage, off street parking, private patio off of the living room.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
400 S Hennessey St
400 South Hennessey Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1073 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680652)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
5835 Louis XIV St.
5835 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1620 sqft
5835 LOUIS XIV Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 - Nice three bedroom close to lake with all appliances. $20.00 Pet application fee required. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4507 S. Derbigny St.
4507 South Derbigny Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
4507 S DERBIGNY Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 - Bright living and dining room. Sleek new kitchen. Front porch with slate tiles. Call Felicia to view 504-813-2996. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE2023474)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Elmwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Elmwood include Elmwood Business District.
Some of the colleges located in the Elmwood area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elmwood from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.