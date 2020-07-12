/
/
/
french quarter
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
121 Apartments for rent in French Quarter, New Orleans, LA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
28 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
606 BURGUNDY Street
606 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Level Rear Dependency in the French Quarter. Partially Furnished with Bed & Sleeper Sofa.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1016 BURGUNDY Street
1016 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
765 sqft
Quintessential French Quarter living! One bedroom/one bath condo in quieter residential section of the French Quarter. Original hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. This lease includes one assigned gated PARKING spot. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
921 CHARTRES Street
921 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1015 GOVERNOR NICHOLLS Street
1015 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
This Great Condo is Situated Less than a Block from the NEW N.Rampart Street Carline & 2 Blocks from Esplanade Ave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
718 BARRACKS Street
718 Barracks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
847 sqft
INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
825 DAUPHINE Street
825 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1772 sqft
Fully-renovated, historic apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter! Part of The Amatory, a community of houses connected by a large, private courtyard, this 3/2 boasts large rooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
534 BIENVILLE Street
534 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1681 sqft
Beautifully designed, contemporary French Quarter condo. Private elevator opens directly into open concept living area. High ceilings, solid wood floors, designer lighting, and built-in sound system throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1119 CHARTRES Street
1119 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
440 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Second Floor FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment available NOW until Late December 2020. Unit overlooks Pool & Shared Courtyard. Hardwood Floors, On-Site Laundry, High Ceilings and Second Floor Views.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1030 ORLEANS Street
1030 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
559 sqft
Quintessential French Quarter living in this tastefully furnished condo. Updated kitchen and baths, multiple French doors that open to courtyard, closets in each bedroom, tons of natural light, and private balcony.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1031 ORLEANS Avenue
1031 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$9,950
3444 sqft
Beautifully renovated 19th century Creole Townhouse circa 1835 with many stunning historical details left intact. Comes turnkey ready completely furnished with utilities, cable and internet included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
822 GOV NICHOLLS Street
822 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
826 sqft
Live within walking distance to the French Market, Jackson Square, Royal St Art Galleries, and all the best restaurants and fun the French Quarter has to offer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1026 CONTI Street
1026 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
673 sqft
This one is truly a French Quarter exceptional apartment, packed full of character and extra clean. An A+ renovation/restoration turned the once Norma Wallace upscale brothel into 7 exceptional residences.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1112 ROYAL Street
1112 Royal St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
525 sqft
First Floor One Bedroom that opens directly to Beautiful Shared French Quarter Courtyard. Hardwood Flooring, Ceilings Fans, Central HVAC.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
425 BURGUNDY Street
425 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
856 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! Just bring your toothbrush! Great opportunity to grab a furnished FQ lease! This fully furnished unit boast, 2br/1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
931 ST ANN Street
931 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
First Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Central HVAC, Gas Stove, Fridge & Granite Kitchen. Fabulous Shared Courtyard. Pets Maybe! Water & Trash Service Included, Non-Smoking Property.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
933 ST ANN Street
933 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with No Carpet, Light & Bright Second Floor, Updated Kitchen with GAS Stove, Fridge & Microwave. Large, Shared Courtyard, Front & Back Entrance. Water & Trash Service Included, Pets Maybe, Non-Smoking Property.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
809 ROYAL Street
809 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
*Non-Furnished* Second Floor One Bedroom, One Bath with ROYAL STREET BALCONY/GALLERY! Hardwood Flooring, Stainless/Granite Kitchen with High Ceilings, On-Site Laundry and French Quarter Views. Non-Smoking Property, Pets Maybe.