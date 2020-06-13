AL
/
LA
/
slidell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
$880
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1364 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1332 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
51 W Chamale Cove 51
51 Chamale Cv, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
51 W Chamale Cove 51 Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831343)

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1005 CAITLIN Court
1005 Caitlin Ct, Slidell, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2278 sqft
Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2011 Bayou Ln Apt E
2011 Bayou Ln, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
Waterfront Condo in Slidell. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in Slidell. On the bayou with pool. Unit was completed painted and new carpet put in last year. Water included in rent. This unit does not have washer and dryer hook ups.
Results within 1 mile of Slidell

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Birdie Dr
31 Birdie Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Condo Living Lifestyle - End unit condo located in Royal Gardens off Airport Rd. Water and garbage included in rent. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Half bath, spacious den and dining downstairs. Fireplace, fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Honeywood Dr.
113 Honeywood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1931 sqft
Northshore schools and close to everything ! - This house is move in ready and you will be close to everything, shopping, commute and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1580 HARBOR Drive #225
1580 Harbor Dr, Eden Isle, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
594 sqft
It's Nifty and Thrifty. This condo is great for waterfront living with 4 pools, gym, elevator and breathtaking sunsets on your private balcony. Includes, cable, water, trash pick-up, washer and dryer and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
136 KELLY Drive
136 Kelly Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1634 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT HOME FOR LEASE IN NICE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD* GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN * UPDATED KITCHEN* MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER, 2 CLOSETS, AND A GARDEN TUB* LARGE COVERED PATIO IN REAR* 2 CAR GARAGE* VERY NICE HOME IN VERY GOOD CONDITION* NO PETS

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
105 WESTMINSTER Drive
105 Westminster Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2212 sqft
Newly renovated and updated, this spacious home features 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. 2 master suites with new ensuite bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, large fenced yard and 2 storage sheds. Modern white and gray finishes throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1544 BARRYMORE Street
1544 Barrymore Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Great home with high ceilings and open floor plan. Spacious greatroom w/ceramic tile fireplace. Great kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, central island, & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Double vanities and garden tub in master.
Results within 5 miles of Slidell

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4854 Pontchartrain Dr. #6
4854 Pontchartrain Dr, Eden Isle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
Waterfront Living Condo Style - Waterfront condo located in the Moorings Condos. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs. (RLNE5834606)

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
507 FIFTH Street
507 5th St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3BDR/2BATH HOME FOR LEASE IN PEARL RIVER WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-59,I-10, and I-12. SPACIOUS DEN FEATURES ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
450 MAYERS Trace
450 Mayers Trce, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2244 sqft
Stunning Acadian Home in The Woods Subdivision.Crown molding throughout & wood finishings on all door frames and windows.Large kitchen with plentiful counter space, and stainless steel appliances that stay.

Median Rent in Slidell

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Slidell is $941, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,140.
Studio
$806
1 Bed
$941
2 Beds
$1,140
3+ Beds
$1,462
City GuideSlidellChef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!
Moving to Slidell
While rent in Slidell fluctuates depending on the housing type and city area, the median rent is a bit higher than the rest of the state, but not by much. When you begin looking for apartments, give yourself about two weeks to locate a new residence. That way, you can really get to know the area before you get locked into a lease. Make sure you try the commute into New Orleans from each apartment that makes your final list to see if the drive is really doable. You won't find many apartments that are all utilities included, so unless you want to go au naturale and forgo heat, lights or cooked food, make sure you factor in a few hundred bucks a month for utilities.

Don't forget to bring proof of income with you when you start searching for apartments. Most landlords want to see that you make at least one and a half times the rent. Expect to pay a security deposit and pet fee (if you're moving with a pet). Each of these fees can be a few hundred dollars, so prepare for these expenses.

Neighborhoods in Slidell
Slidell is divided up into several distinct areas, some of which are popular spots for renters.

Eden Isle: Nope, you're not in Venice, but canals do make up most of this neighborhood. The closer to the lake, the more you'll pay. Rentals aren't abundant here, so you'll have to really search if your heart is set on this slice of watery heaven. Both I-10 and Pontchartrain Drive make it a cinch to get into New Orleans from here.

Howze Beach: Canals give way to lagoons here, so expect plenty of rental houses on stilts. Apartment complexes are found mostly west of Spanish Trail near I-10. Both I-10 and Chef Menteur Highway will take you into New Orleans.

North Side/White Kitchen: A large swath of area on the east side of town with a lot of it taken up by the Pearl River wildlife area. Chef Menteur cuts through the 'burb. Most of the rentals are homes, with some smaller apartment buildings.

North Shore Beach: Just to the west of Eden Isle, you can score a lakefront rental for a lot less. Has lots of wide open space.

Living in Slidell
Enjoy acclimating yourself to the regional fare: po-boys are sub-like sandwiches (but so much better! Order it "dressed" if you want lettuce, mayo and tomatoes), red beans and rice are a Monday staple, and seafood -- especially shrimp, crawfish and oysters -- is king here.

Oh, and scared of bridges? Get over it if you ever plan to leave your apartment. Between the swamps, bayous, canals, lakes and rivers, pretty much every road turns into a bridge at some point. There are three roads that cross over Lake Pontchartrain alone, with Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, at 23.9 miles, being one of the longest bridges in the U.S, and the longest continuous bridge over water in the world.

You can also tour the swamps, where you can see alligators. Head out to one of the wildlife refuges or make use of one of the parks' jogging trails or tennis courts. The humidity takes some getting used to, but if you plan outdoor activities in the morning or late afternoon, you should still be able to get out and enjoy the outdoors any time of year.

Rent Report
Slidell

June 2020 Slidell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Slidell Rent Report. Slidell rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Slidell rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Slidell rents held steady over the past month

Slidell rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Slidell stand at $942 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,141 for a two-bedroom. Slidell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Slidell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Slidell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Slidell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Slidell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,141 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Slidell.
    • While Slidell's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Slidell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Slidell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Slidell?
    In Slidell, the median rent is $806 for a studio, $941 for a 1-bedroom, $1,140 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,462 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Slidell, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Slidell?
    Some of the colleges located in the Slidell area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Slidell?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Slidell from include New Orleans, Metairie, Biloxi, Covington, and Gulfport.

