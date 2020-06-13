18 Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA📍
While rent in Slidell fluctuates depending on the housing type and city area, the median rent is a bit higher than the rest of the state, but not by much. When you begin looking for apartments, give yourself about two weeks to locate a new residence. That way, you can really get to know the area before you get locked into a lease. Make sure you try the commute into New Orleans from each apartment that makes your final list to see if the drive is really doable. You won't find many apartments that are all utilities included, so unless you want to go au naturale and forgo heat, lights or cooked food, make sure you factor in a few hundred bucks a month for utilities.
Don't forget to bring proof of income with you when you start searching for apartments. Most landlords want to see that you make at least one and a half times the rent. Expect to pay a security deposit and pet fee (if you're moving with a pet). Each of these fees can be a few hundred dollars, so prepare for these expenses.
Slidell is divided up into several distinct areas, some of which are popular spots for renters.
Eden Isle: Nope, you're not in Venice, but canals do make up most of this neighborhood. The closer to the lake, the more you'll pay. Rentals aren't abundant here, so you'll have to really search if your heart is set on this slice of watery heaven. Both I-10 and Pontchartrain Drive make it a cinch to get into New Orleans from here.
Howze Beach: Canals give way to lagoons here, so expect plenty of rental houses on stilts. Apartment complexes are found mostly west of Spanish Trail near I-10. Both I-10 and Chef Menteur Highway will take you into New Orleans.
North Side/White Kitchen: A large swath of area on the east side of town with a lot of it taken up by the Pearl River wildlife area. Chef Menteur cuts through the 'burb. Most of the rentals are homes, with some smaller apartment buildings.
North Shore Beach: Just to the west of Eden Isle, you can score a lakefront rental for a lot less. Has lots of wide open space.
Enjoy acclimating yourself to the regional fare: po-boys are sub-like sandwiches (but so much better! Order it "dressed" if you want lettuce, mayo and tomatoes), red beans and rice are a Monday staple, and seafood -- especially shrimp, crawfish and oysters -- is king here.
Oh, and scared of bridges? Get over it if you ever plan to leave your apartment. Between the swamps, bayous, canals, lakes and rivers, pretty much every road turns into a bridge at some point. There are three roads that cross over Lake Pontchartrain alone, with Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, at 23.9 miles, being one of the longest bridges in the U.S, and the longest continuous bridge over water in the world.
You can also tour the swamps, where you can see alligators. Head out to one of the wildlife refuges or make use of one of the parks' jogging trails or tennis courts. The humidity takes some getting used to, but if you plan outdoor activities in the morning or late afternoon, you should still be able to get out and enjoy the outdoors any time of year.
June 2020 Slidell Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Slidell Rent Report. Slidell rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Slidell rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Slidell rents held steady over the past month
Slidell rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Slidell stand at $942 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,141 for a two-bedroom. Slidell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Slidell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Slidell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Slidell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Slidell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,141 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Slidell.
- While Slidell's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Slidell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Slidell.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.