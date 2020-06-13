18 Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA

While rent in Slidell fluctuates depending on the housing type and city area, the median rent is a bit higher than the rest of the state, but not by much. When you begin looking for apartments, give yourself about two weeks to locate a new residence. That way, you can really get to know the area before you get locked into a lease. Make sure you try the commute into New Orleans from each apartment that makes your final list to see if the drive is really doable. You won't find many apartments that are all utilities included, so unless you want to go au naturale and forgo heat, lights or cooked food, make sure you factor in a few hundred bucks a month for utilities.

Don't forget to bring proof of income with you when you start searching for apartments. Most landlords want to see that you make at least one and a half times the rent. Expect to pay a security deposit and pet fee (if you're moving with a pet). Each of these fees can be a few hundred dollars, so prepare for these expenses.