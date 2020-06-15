All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:35 AM

309 Opal Street

309 Opal Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA 70124
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
internet access
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House

When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option. This company is locally owned and operated, offers both unfurnished and fully furnished corporate housing options in the area.

With concierge-style management, you can be sure that all your special needs will be met while spending time in the area. Many of the corporate apartments are located in the same building with all the same top amenities.

Phone installation and high-speed Internet access can be provided for your convenience when staying in any of the lodging options. There are grocery stores and local restaurants that offer delivery service for a stay that is as far from stressful as possible.

There are a wide variety of options to choose from when working with Renee for a corporate stay of a month or longer.

One of the options includes a penthouse with a balcony that offers a city view. This home has a large deck with plants and plenty of seating. There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen along with all-electric appliances. The home has a fireplace, custom drapes, and deluxe bedding.

Tara House also offers numerous furnished rentals with secure intercom entry and off-street parking for ease of access to the dwelling after a day at work. The company has been offering lodging to major firms and executives for more than 15 years. Some of the clients who have used the service in the past include the Department of Agriculture, Coca Cola, Lockheed Martin, and East Jefferson Hospital.

When you stay in one of these spaces, you can expect the best with items like 32-inch flat-screen televisions and DVD players in each room and large electric coffee makers in the kitchen. There are linens and new furnishings in every space along with rooms that include solid wood doors and molding. These units have wet bars with pantries, stack washers and dryers, and many spacious closets.

Each unit has individual dcor and offers covered off-street parking along with on-site property management.

Many of the spaces have fireplaces, pools, and extra space for the perfect corporate retreat when staying in New Orleans or the surrounding areas. Youll have access to one of the most culturally relevant areas of the United States and all the comforts of home.

Condo Rental at Tara House Unit 4F
Opal Street New Orleans, LA
In beautiful Lakeview right next to Lakeshore Drive!
Close to Robert Fresh Market and Mount Carmel High School
===============================
1400 Sq. Feet
===============================
City View
Furnished completely
2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms
Full-size Kitchen
Off-street, covered parking
Access to pool
Upscale furnishings.
Expanded Cable and Internet
Short walk to Lake Pontchartrain
===============================
Rate: $2450.00 per month. Utilities are separate.
$500 deposit with $150 processing fee
===============================

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Opal Street have any available units?
309 Opal Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Opal Street have?
Some of 309 Opal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Opal Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Opal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Opal Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 Opal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 309 Opal Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 Opal Street does offer parking.
Does 309 Opal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Opal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Opal Street have a pool?
Yes, 309 Opal Street has a pool.
Does 309 Opal Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Opal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Opal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Opal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
