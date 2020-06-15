309 Opal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge parking pool internet access

Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House



When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option. This company is locally owned and operated, offers both unfurnished and fully furnished corporate housing options in the area.



With concierge-style management, you can be sure that all your special needs will be met while spending time in the area. Many of the corporate apartments are located in the same building with all the same top amenities.



Phone installation and high-speed Internet access can be provided for your convenience when staying in any of the lodging options. There are grocery stores and local restaurants that offer delivery service for a stay that is as far from stressful as possible.



There are a wide variety of options to choose from when working with Renee for a corporate stay of a month or longer.



One of the options includes a penthouse with a balcony that offers a city view. This home has a large deck with plants and plenty of seating. There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen along with all-electric appliances. The home has a fireplace, custom drapes, and deluxe bedding.



Tara House also offers numerous furnished rentals with secure intercom entry and off-street parking for ease of access to the dwelling after a day at work. The company has been offering lodging to major firms and executives for more than 15 years. Some of the clients who have used the service in the past include the Department of Agriculture, Coca Cola, Lockheed Martin, and East Jefferson Hospital.



When you stay in one of these spaces, you can expect the best with items like 32-inch flat-screen televisions and DVD players in each room and large electric coffee makers in the kitchen. There are linens and new furnishings in every space along with rooms that include solid wood doors and molding. These units have wet bars with pantries, stack washers and dryers, and many spacious closets.



Each unit has individual dcor and offers covered off-street parking along with on-site property management.



Many of the spaces have fireplaces, pools, and extra space for the perfect corporate retreat when staying in New Orleans or the surrounding areas. Youll have access to one of the most culturally relevant areas of the United States and all the comforts of home.



Condo Rental at Tara House Unit 4F

Opal Street New Orleans, LA

In beautiful Lakeview right next to Lakeshore Drive!

Close to Robert Fresh Market and Mount Carmel High School

1400 Sq. Feet

City View

Furnished completely

2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms

Full-size Kitchen

Off-street, covered parking

Access to pool

Upscale furnishings.

Expanded Cable and Internet

Short walk to Lake Pontchartrain

Rate: $2450.00 per month. Utilities are separate.

$500 deposit with $150 processing fee

