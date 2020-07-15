/
Dillard University
86 Apartments For Rent Near Dillard University
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
637 ESPLANADE Avenue
637 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
New price & available now! This is an amazing home in an even better location.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
1253 KERLEREC Street
1253 Kerlerec Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1370 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL IN THE HEART OF TREME! Beautifully renovated with high style decor and open floor plan. Original brick fireplaces, high ceilings and wood floors throughout. Large main bedroom with en-suite bathroom and access to back deck.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
2543 ST ANN Street
2543 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
WOW! This turnkey shotgun unit is completely remodeled with Kitchen moved to the front and 2 FULL BATHS. Beautifully furnished with gorgeous wood floors and 10' ceilings. Deck on back with grill and small yard for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
608 SPAIN Street
608 Spain Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
771 sqft
Available August 1 for leases of 3-6 months! Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Walking distance to wonderful restaurants, entertainment and Frenchmen St. 1 bed/1 bath with office.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
3322 ESPLANADE Avenue
3322 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
Location, Location! Two Level, Two or Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath with Two Car Garage Parking available September 1, 2020. Hardwood Flooring, Front Porch & Balcony, Front Parlor, Living Room, Stainless Appliances with Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Roch
2226 St Roch
2226 Saint Roch Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
2BR / 1Ba 900ft2 available now cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof duplex w/d hookups no smoking off-street parking 2BR / 1BA Available for immediate move-in Renovated shotgun double house with private bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Desire Area
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street
3251 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Construction! CALL 504-609-1831 to schedule your tour today! We are open M-F 9a-5p. Beautifully newly renovated fully gated parking community located in the Gentilly area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
City Park
4102 DUMAINE Street
4102 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the incredible view from this charming apartment nestled in the heart of Mid City! Located above Toups Meatery.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2312 Saint Louis Street
2312 Saint Louis Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1214 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION FACING THE LAFITTE GREENWAY! GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX. THIS LOWER UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
921 N. Lopez St.
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
921 N LOPEZ ST, New Orleans, LA 70119 - Charming, historic shotgun with TONS of natural light, tall ceilings, central HVAC, granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, spacious private rear bedroom, off-street parking and a large outdoor
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
822 GOV NICHOLLS Street
822 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
826 sqft
Live within walking distance to the French Market, Jackson Square, Royal St Art Galleries, and all the best restaurants and fun the French Quarter has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1201 CHARTRES Street
1201 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Second Floor Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Level Townhome with Pool and Courtyard & Optional Parking in the Historic Stella Maris Condominium Building. Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Granite Countertops, Central HVAC and Lots of Natural Light.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Roch
1944 Arts Street - 1
1944 Arts Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
886 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted home in the quiet St. Rock neighborhood. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, shotgun. Gorgeous hardwood floors and high ceilings. Fridge and stove included. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space. Washer and dryer hookups. Fenced in yard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1615 Gov Nicholls - 304
1615 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated unit NEW EVERYTHING. Wood floors, granite counters, new windows, central AC & heat. All electric kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays water and electricity.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayou St. John
800 N. Rendon St.
800 North Rendon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1412 sqft
Renovated 2/2 with beautiful natural light, hardwood floors, tall ceilings. Available July 1st. - This one of a kind building offers off street parking, pool, and spacious units. Tons of storage, open floorpans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
2308 Saint Anthony St
2308 Saint Anthony Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Wonderful, Brand new construction! You must see these brand-new units. Two-bedroom, one bath with approximately 900 SF. Stainless steel appliances including gas stove, fridge, built in microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer also included.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
2506 N RAMPART Street
2506 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
For Lease. Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Available immediately for lease. Owner will consider 3, 6, 0r 12 month lease.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
City Park
967 HARDING Drive
967 Harding Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Furnished, renovated 2 bed, 1 bathroom first floor flat in historic Parkview neighborhood overlooking quaint pocket park. 1/2 block from Bayou St. John on beautiful live oak lined street, short walk to City Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Bywater
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2504 Conti St B
2504 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$700
200 sqft
THIS IS NOT A STUDIO-PRIVATE ROOM ONLY - Property Id: 304470 This is a Private Room with Shared Dining Area and Living area.