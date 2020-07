Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service yoga 24hr maintenance bbq/grill concierge green community hot tub lobby online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



The Saulet emerged from the desire to show New Orleanians that renting can and should be easy. Our community is your best choice if you're searching to rent the perfect apartment in New Orleans, LA. We've left nothing to chance, as no detail is too small when it comes to a quality apartment living experience. The sheer number of amenities is enough to make your head spin, while our open and flexible layouts give you the chance to choose from 16 available floor plans, with one, two, or three-bedrooms, ranging from 573 to 1623 square feet.



If this is your first time renting an apartment in NOLA, then The Saulet is your best choice. Our pet-friendly community is conveniently located in the Lower Garden District with easy access to the freeway, and plenty of public transportation options, so you can get anywhere, with time to spare.



