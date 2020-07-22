/
gert town
411 Apartments for rent in Gert Town, New Orleans, LA
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
3243 FERN Street
3243 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1020 sqft
Photos do this beauty no justice. Spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath, NON shot gun duplex in excellent condition. Completely furnished right down to towels. Washer/Dryer included. Shared fenced in yard.
968 S Telemachus St
968 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1216 sqft
Wonderful, new property right across the street from Xavier University Campus. This is an up and down duplex and the unit for rent is the first floor. This house was built last year and is absolutely beautiful.
Results within 1 mile of Gert Town
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
3435 Calhoun St
3435 Calhoun Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Bth Uptown Unit w Open Floor Plan, Big Yard - Property Id: 322248 Renting the downstairs unit of a spacious Uptown duplex. Open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths.
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
3701 Willow Street
3701 Willow Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
832 sqft
Newly renovated home for rent! - Newly renovated home for rent! $950/m 800sft 1 bedroom/1 full bathroom/ kitchen and living space. Wooden floors, granite counter tops and white finish rooms. Drive way parking! Attached to a different home.
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.
4507 S. Derbigny St.
4507 South Derbigny Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
4507 S DERBIGNY Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 - Bright living and dining room. Sleek new kitchen. Front porch with slate tiles. Call Felicia to view 504-813-2996. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE2023474)
622 S GAYOSO Street
622 South Gayoso Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
MID CITY-THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED DOUBLE IS ONLY A FEW BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE NEW VA HOSPITAL AS WELL AS UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL! CLASSIC SHOT GUN STYLE DOUBLE -1/2 BLOCK OFF OF TULANE-CENTRAL HEAT & A/C-2BD/1BA- NEW KITCHEN/BATH-NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT
4520 Elba
4520 Elba Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
great neighborhood great location great floorplan great location great floorplan great deal come on by and check it out close to Xavier University Tulane and Loyola University minutes away from downtown everything youll need to see her walk in in
4314 Banks St
4314 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Newly renovated downstairs unit. Excellent location! Many restaurants and bars within walking distance, close to City Park and just blocks from the Canal street car. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
6324 S JOHNSON Street
6324 South Johnson Street, New Orleans, LA
5 Bedrooms
$4,795
2013 sqft
More pictures to come. Huge bedrooms! Washer/dryer and utilities included. SqFt measured by owner to be verified by tenant. Pet fee is per pet and nonrefundable.
2416 BIENVILLE Street
2416 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Newly renovated historic duplex property with a huge front porch & private fenced in back yard.
629 S DUPRE Street
629 South Dupré Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bath in Mid City. All stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), stone countertops, washer and dryer, wood floors, high ceilings, nice backyard, and good-sized closets.
3402 LIVINGSTON Street
3402 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH A 6 MONTH LEASE! This upstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.
3404 LIVINGSTON Street
3404 Livingston Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION!** $50 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT W/ A 6 MONTH LEASE! This downstairs unit was recently renovated and is centrally located.
2127 AUDUBON Street
2127 Audubon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
SqFt measured by owner to be verified by tenant. Pet fee is per pet and nonrefundable.
417 S TELEMACHUS Street
417 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Charming home in a great Mid City location.
2703 S BROAD Avenue
2703 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$3,000
1881 sqft
Highly visible Retail Space available For Lease at 2703 South Broad Avenue.
2818 JOSEPHINE Avenue
2818 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$899
800 sqft
RENT ASSISTED PROGRAMS ONLY ! VOUCHERS WELCOME Ready for move in. No carpet in home. Shotgun style with plenty of room.
2125 AUDUBON Street
2125 Audubon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
SqFt measured by owner to be verified by tenant. Pet fee is per pet and nonrefundable.