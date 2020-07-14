All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Lumina

3701 Conti Street · (504) 226-5981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in May and get rest of May free and sign a 14 to 16 month lease and get June free
Location

3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA 70119
Mid-City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5109 · Avail. now

$1,187

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 5205 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3321 · Avail. now

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 5111 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 5225 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lumina.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
gym
dog park
lobby
media room
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,7,9,12,13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $200, 2 Bedroom: $300
Move-in Fees: 200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15-$30
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 99 lbs Please contact the leasing office for a list of our restricted breeds and for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Street, Parking Garage: $100. Other. Parking Garage, 1 car per lease holder. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lumina have any available units?
Lumina has 46 units available starting at $1,187 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does Lumina have?
Some of Lumina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lumina currently offering any rent specials?
Lumina is offering the following rent specials: Move in May and get rest of May free and sign a 14 to 16 month lease and get June free
Is Lumina pet-friendly?
Yes, Lumina is pet friendly.
Does Lumina offer parking?
Yes, Lumina offers parking.
Does Lumina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lumina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lumina have a pool?
Yes, Lumina has a pool.
Does Lumina have accessible units?
No, Lumina does not have accessible units.
Does Lumina have units with dishwashers?
No, Lumina does not have units with dishwashers.
