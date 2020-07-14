Lease Length: 6,7,9,12,13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $200, 2 Bedroom: $300
Move-in Fees: 200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15-$30
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 99 lbs
Please contact the leasing office for a list of our restricted breeds and for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Street, Parking Garage: $100. Other. Parking Garage, 1 car per lease holder. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: Bike Storage