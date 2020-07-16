1910 MAGAZINE Street

Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease historical brick 2-level restaurant/commercial space on bustling Magazine Street-Lower Garden District. Zoned HU-B1. LIQUOR LICENSE IN PLACE. 2 levels, 300 SF kitchen + 25 lb grease trap, two bars (1 per floor), 2 dining areas, 3 bathrooms (2 on main level and ADA accessible), refrigerator, 200 SF outdoor gallery space. Hookah bar prohibited by Neighborhood Association. Restaurant MUST prove minimum 50% receipts from food sales, per zoning requirement. Double Net.