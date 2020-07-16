All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 1910 MAGAZINE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
1910 MAGAZINE Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM

1910 MAGAZINE Street

1910 Magazine Street · (504) 729-8818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Lower Garden District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1910 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease historical brick 2-level restaurant/commercial space on bustling Magazine Street-Lower Garden District. Zoned HU-B1. LIQUOR LICENSE IN PLACE. 2 levels, 300 SF kitchen + 25 lb grease trap, two bars (1 per floor), 2 dining areas, 3 bathrooms (2 on main level and ADA accessible), refrigerator, 200 SF outdoor gallery space. Hookah bar prohibited by Neighborhood Association. Restaurant MUST prove minimum 50% receipts from food sales, per zoning requirement. Double Net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street have any available units?
1910 MAGAZINE Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 1910 MAGAZINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 MAGAZINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 MAGAZINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street offer parking?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street have a pool?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 MAGAZINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 MAGAZINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1910 MAGAZINE Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity