Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse lobby yoga

The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality. One with captivating river views, inspired street art, sublime rooftop spaces, architectural artifacts and hospitality services. This radiant building marks the gateway to the Bywater - a new Bohemia - and its beautiful riverfront. And, it does so with a purpose described well by Ann Cutler, "One hundred percent quality, real service, unique design and style - these are the product values that deliver human values which never change: love, pride, joy, the family and self-esteem."