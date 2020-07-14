All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like
Rice Mill Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
Rice Mill Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Rice Mill Lofts

522 Montegut Street · (504) 608-4524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Bywater
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
Bywater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rice Mill Lofts.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
lobby
yoga
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality. One with captivating river views, inspired street art, sublime rooftop spaces, architectural artifacts and hospitality services. This radiant building marks the gateway to the Bywater - a new Bohemia - and its beautiful riverfront. And, it does so with a purpose described well by Ann Cutler, "One hundred percent quality, real service, unique design and style - these are the product values that deliver human values which never change: love, pride, joy, the family and self-esteem."

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $90/month. Surface lot available for $90. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Surface lot $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rice Mill Lofts have any available units?
Rice Mill Lofts has 12 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does Rice Mill Lofts have?
Some of Rice Mill Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rice Mill Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Rice Mill Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rice Mill Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Rice Mill Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Rice Mill Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Rice Mill Lofts offers parking.
Does Rice Mill Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rice Mill Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rice Mill Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Rice Mill Lofts has a pool.
Does Rice Mill Lofts have accessible units?
No, Rice Mill Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Rice Mill Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rice Mill Lofts has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Willowbrook Apartments
7001 Bundy Rd
New Orleans, LA 70127
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 BedroomsNew Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with PoolNew Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden DistrictBayou St. JohnFrench QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard UniversityLouisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New OrleansUniversity of Holy Cross