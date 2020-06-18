All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated April 25 2020 at 3:52 AM

1423 COLUMBUS Street

1423 Columbus Street · (504) 252-1265
Location

1423 Columbus Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
Seventh Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just a short walk to the French Quarter and the Marigny, this contemporary home features open plan living areas, a private sun deck, and tons of New Orleans charm. Open floor plan with original architectural elements, including 100-year old moldings, exposed brick fireplaces, with upscale contemporary accents. Large dining room and modern, fully-equipped chef's kitchen with breakfast bar. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities and Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 COLUMBUS Street have any available units?
1423 COLUMBUS Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 COLUMBUS Street have?
Some of 1423 COLUMBUS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 COLUMBUS Street currently offering any rent specials?
1423 COLUMBUS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 COLUMBUS Street pet-friendly?
No, 1423 COLUMBUS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1423 COLUMBUS Street offer parking?
No, 1423 COLUMBUS Street does not offer parking.
Does 1423 COLUMBUS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 COLUMBUS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 COLUMBUS Street have a pool?
No, 1423 COLUMBUS Street does not have a pool.
Does 1423 COLUMBUS Street have accessible units?
No, 1423 COLUMBUS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 COLUMBUS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 COLUMBUS Street has units with dishwashers.
