1423 COLUMBUS Street

Just a short walk to the French Quarter and the Marigny, this contemporary home features open plan living areas, a private sun deck, and tons of New Orleans charm. Open floor plan with original architectural elements, including 100-year old moldings, exposed brick fireplaces, with upscale contemporary accents. Large dining room and modern, fully-equipped chef's kitchen with breakfast bar. All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities and Landscaping included.