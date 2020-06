Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully Furnished One Bedroom Old Louisville Cottage - Quaint fully furnished one bedroom shotgun style home.

Equipped kitchen, separate dining area, lots of storage, off street parking. Area available for gardening. Complete with washer and dryer and linens. Within walking distance to U of L, close to downtown and expressways. Half a block from St James Court. Water, gas and electric supplied. Three month or longer leases accepted.



(RLNE5686909)