/
/
jeffersontown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
201 Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9200 Loch Lea Ln.
9200 Loch Lea Lane, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1668 sqft
Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11731 Trottingham Circle
11731 Trottingham Cir, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2056 sqft
- Welcome to the spacious and airy LIKE NEW Dalton home design in Hanover Trace! This spacious home has 2056 square feet and has features that include a first floor den and second floor loft which is perfect for entertaining! This open floor plan
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10313 Chimney Ridge
10313 Chimney Ridge Court, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1414 sqft
Open concept ranch with hardwood flooring. Complete appliance package including washer and dryer. Catherdral vaulted ceiling in the great room with a corner fireplace. Nice deck and yard. Some storage available under the house in a tall crawl space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1801 Janlyn Road
1801 Janlyn Road, Jeffersontown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
755 sqft
Come check out this nice two bedroom condo, located right off of Taylorsville rd. This condo has brand new caret. Has also been painted recently. The living room is large and open. The kitchen has matching stainless steel matching appliance.
1 of 17
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
3602 Willow Ave
3602 Willow Avenue, Jeffersontown, KY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
864 sqft
Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town! - Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town is ready for move in.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
101 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
Fern Creek
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$769
2 Bedrooms
$749
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blue Ridge Manor
1 Unit Available
313 Rosewood Drive
313 Rosewood Drive, Blue Ridge Manor, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
996 sqft
- Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Shelby Point - East End area. Enter into the secured shared entry, travel up the carpeted steps to enter this spacious unit. Freshly painted, UPDATED, with new carpet throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10610 Pinoak View Dr
10610 Pinoak View Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1554 sqft
This outstanding 1-1/2 story home is located in great location close to everything and on a corner lot. This awesome home has three bedrooms, loft, two full baths, a two-car attached garage, and an inviting front porch.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9836 Longwood Cir
9836 Longwood Circle, Wildwood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2130 sqft
Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
4324 Willowview Boulevard
4324 Willowview Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1466 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
9407 Doral Court #9
9407 Doral Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
1322 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment is located at Regal Park Apartments in the East End of Louisville. These large 2-bedroom units have recently been remodeled and will make a great place for you to live!
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Fern Creek
1 Unit Available
5014 Roman Drive
5014 Roman Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
Fern Creek/Jtown off of Stony Brook Dr - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Hard wood floors on main floor. Many updates.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
9421 Doral Court #9
9421 Doral Court, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom apartment is located at Regal Park Apartments in the East End of Louisville. These large 1-bedroom units have recently been remodeled and will make a great place for you to live!
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jeffersontown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Jeffersontown area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jeffersontown from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour.