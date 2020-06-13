/
165 Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY📍
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Lyndon
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Woodlawn Park
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)
5407 Merribrook Lane
5407 Merribrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
5267 sqft
- Located in the prestigious sought-after neighborhood of Wolf Pen Springs, this beautiful home has so much to offer! With over 5,000 square feet of living area, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom home journey begins as you enter through the beautiful
10916 Monkshood Dr 101
10916 Monkshood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1651 sqft
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rental in Norton Commons - Property Id: 225663 New Construction Rental Unit in Norton Commons 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 1st floor unit, spacious front porch.
Worthington Hills
Treis Condominiums
11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant LG&E paid by tenant Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.
1118 Evondale Way
1118 Evondale Way, Oldham County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
Goshen Area Single Family Home - A GOSHEN JEWEL just minutes away from award winning Oldham County schools, Creasey-Mahan Nature Preserve & a neighboring swim club! This walk-out brick ranch with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN features a HUGE vaulted GREAT
922 Blankenbaker Ln
922 Blankenbaker Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Serene | The Riverside Chateau | Groups Welcome - Property Id: 300443 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Coldstream
12317 Amber Woods Court
12317 Amber Woods Court, Coldstream, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2790 sqft
East End - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Neutral decor, Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, Vaulted great room with gas fireplace, Finished walkout basement with kitchenette, Large deck, Home is on a cul-de-sac. (RLNE5854980)
Moorland
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.
Beechwood Village
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.
