University of Louisville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
56 Apartments For Rent Near University of Louisville
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
28 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
103 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
45 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
236 Units Available
Taylor Berry
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$732
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$822
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Smoketown
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Old Louisville
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$920
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 14 at 02:16 PM
2 Units Available
Old Louisville
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
524 S. 5th Street
524 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
524 S. 5th Street (Downtown Louisville) - Want to schedule a showing at this location? Complete the free pre-application and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Germantown
1012 E Saint Catherine St
1012 East Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
1020 sqft
Germantown: Shotgun style home, newly decorated with re-finished wood flooring. Living room, bedroom, bonus room, bath with tub and shower. Central air, range and refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Merriwether
623 E Burnett Ave
623 East Burnett Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1388 sqft
A beautiful 2 story unit located just outside of Germantown and near UofL. This unit consists of the entirety of the 2nd and 3rd stories of the duplex.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Louisville
709 S 3rd St 304
709 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities included , high ceilings , building WIFI ,private community patio, freight elevator , passenger elevator , controlled building access, washer & dryer hook-ups in this unit ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT: water, power, maintenance,
Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradley
620 Eastern Pkwy
620 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled apartment in a charming quiet building. Stainless appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, nice landscaping, arched doorway, large front porch and a large off-street parking area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Taylor Berry
820 Winkler Avenue
820 Winkler Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
672 sqft
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home offers a nice size living room with updated laminate flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Beechmont
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in the charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Saint Joseph
504 Warnock St
504 East Warnock Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1108 sqft
Not your typical campus rental. Beautiful three bedroom two full bath shotgun home within walking distance from U of L's campus.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Louisville
709 S 3rd St 926
709 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
This units has city views galore ! On the corner of 3rd St & Broadway, sits the 10 story WG Apartments.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
637 West Florence Avenue
637 West Florence Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
822 sqft
Come check out this 2 bed room home. Close to 264 E and 264 W. This house is also close to Wyandotte Park and Church Hill downs. This house has new floors, new A/C, new stove, and refinished counters.Also comes with washer and dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Shelby Park
418 Marrett Avenue
418 Marret Ave, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 418 Marret Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Shotgun Style Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath shotgun style home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups and central air. Convenient location. (RLNE4439050)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Taylor Berry
913 Euclid Ave
913 Euclid Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 bedroom home in South Louisville - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home near Churchill Downs This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided -New vinyl planking throughout home -Separate laundry room in hallway -Room