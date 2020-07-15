35 Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
301 Drake Drive
301 Drake Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1426 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
279 Driftwood Drive
279 Driftwood Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1824 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
214 7th Avenue
214 7th Avenue, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1310 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath home with attached garage- Shepherdsville, KY - Large 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home in Shepherdsville, KY -Carpeted bedrooms -Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher provided -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Washer/dryer

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
156 N. Cole Ridge Dr.
156 North Cole Ridge Drive, Shepherdsville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1511 sqft
3BR/2BA Newer Home for Lease in Shepherdsville - Gorgeous newer home with open floor plan, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, hot tub, covered patio, master suite with separate shower and jetted tub, large kitchen with all appliances, formal dining
Results within 5 miles of Shepherdsville

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
323 South Skyline Drive
323 South Skyline Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Crator Drive
130 Crator Drive, Hillview, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
11401 Nez Perce Way
11401 Nez Perce Way, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1552 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3220 Acacia Drive
3220 Acacia Avenue, Pioneer Village, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Shepherdsville, Pioneer Village - 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, 1300 SQ. FT., UNFINISHED BASEMENT, FENCED YARD. (RLNE5918995)

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5208 Hasbrook Dr
5208 Hasbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
5208 Hasbrook Dr #103, Louisville, KY 402291 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Unit 103 Perfect for 1-2 people, economical with plenty of parking! Close to Walmart, restaurants and expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Shepherdsville
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
Newburg
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Okolona
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$785
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$985
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
5 Units Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
122 Units Available
Okolona
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Okolona
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$944
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7712 Manslick Rd
7712 Manslick Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home offers exceptional features and is in great condition. A wonderful layout with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath which will give you the room you deserve. Fabulous deck! Rent is $1600 per month with $1600 deposit.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Okolona
4513 Lambert Rd
4513 Lambert Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1197 sqft
To View is To Rent! RENOVATED 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath with Nice Treed Lot! Walk to Shopping and Eateries! This home has NEW Windows, Redone Hardwood Floors, NEW Fridge, NEW Range, NEW Washer, NEW Dryer, NEW Above-Range Microwave, Fresh Paint,

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburg
6315 Hanses Dr.
6315 Hanses Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 6315 Hanses Dr., Louisville, KY 40219 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Fenced Carport Rental Home - This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home. It has replacement windows, new paint and new carpet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8304-8306 Damascus Cir
8304 Damascus Cir, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$849
1100 sqft
Renovated with newly remodeled baths, new kitchen and appliances, flooring, blinds and most new door hardware. Tenant has access to one side of a two car garage and is responsible for sharing the yard maintenance with #8304.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7506 Astrid Way
7506 Astrid Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1649 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 3 Bedrooms with 1 bath that has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen and HUGE fenced-in backyard with a 2 car detached garage.

Median Rent in Shepherdsville

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Shepherdsville is $621, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $785.
Studio
$546
1 Bed
$621
2 Beds
$785
3+ Beds
$1,076
City GuideShepherdsville
Shepherdsville's early history is strongly influenced by the volume of salt that the region produced up to the early 1830s. The operations ended when the salt works next to the Kanawha River in Virginia began to give the Salt River operation some stiff, if not salty, competition. Evidently the Kanawha salt works did pretty well over time as a January public service announcement made by the Shepherdsville mayor in 2014 indicated that the city was running short on salt to clear the roadways.

Shepherdsville, Kentucky, is situated next to the Salt River, and is just 20 miles south of Louisville, off the state's major artery, Interstate 65. While the city's population rests around 11,000, it has been a stronghold of Native Americans for a period of 15,000 years. The area was once known as Bullitt's Lick, named for the salt licks that were founded by Captain Thomas Bullitt in 1773. Adam Shepherd, for whom the city is named, bought 900 acres of the area's of land in 1793. The city was made county seat after the formation of Bullitt County in 1796.

Moving to Shepherdsville

Close to Churchill Downs and Kentucky Derby events, Shepherdsville is a 'burb, so to speak, of nearby Louisville. Rental houses featured in the area come with month-to-month leases, with rental apartments in fairly new complexes featured as part of the offerings.

Sparkling Pools

Of course, you'll enjoy large, walk-in closets, nicely fitted designer kitchens (you can't have a designer style kitchen, after all, that isn't well-fitted) and washer and dryers in many of the units of the apartments for rent. All residences also boast about their "sparkling" pools -- a descriptive that seems to have been influenced by the area's wine-loving enthusiasts.

The Typical Type of Home for Rent

If you'd prefer to live in a Shepherdsville home for rent, you'll find a nice selection of houses. Many of the newer homes come with four bedrooms, 3 baths, and a full basement. Patio homes are often rented too, which span out over a wide living space, and typically include a master bedroom and a media room.

Neighborhoods

What do you need in a neighborhood? A place to relax? Suburbia? Check out the list below to see what Shepherdsville has to offer.

Cedar Grove / Brownington: The safest of the safe areas, Cedar Grove / Brownington, also comes with a longer commute time (30 to 60 minutes). While the neighborhood is considered rural, the area, overall, is primarily classified as urban.

Cupio / Barrallton: This is one of the quietest neighborhoods in America, according to an analysis by Neighborhood Score. It's rural, occupied by many single-family homes, and has an above-average safety score.

Bardstown Junction / Limestone Springs: Rental costs are slightly higher in this neighborhood, compared to others in Kentucky. Those who appreciate newly built will appreciate that 46 percent of homes here were built after 1999. El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant and Cattleman's Roadhouse are nearby.

Coral Ridge Road and West Blue Lick Road: This area has a suburban feel and hence has a higher rental score than average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Bearno's Pizza are in this neighborhood.

Living in Shepherdsville

When locals stopped producing salt, they attracted visitors with the healthful waters that came out of Paroquet Springs. The health-giving properties of the spring-based source were thought to be the ultimate cure-all by people who visited the area.

Wineries Galore

Now Shepherdsville residents and visitors like to visit the area's number of wineries as well as the Jim Beam distillery. Needless to say, wine connoisseurs and whisky lovers alike have found Shepherdsville to be a pleasant place to visit and reside.

An Array of Fast Food Choices

The area is surrounded by restaurants as well. If you love fast food, you'll appreciate the Subway, Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Frisch's Big Boy, Shoneys and KFC that are located nearby.

A Subtropical Climate

The weather, which is marked by heat and humidity in the summer, cools down to a nice temperature in the wintertime. The city is made up of 10 square miles with about 3% comprised of water in the seemingly subtropical enclave.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shepherdsville?
In Shepherdsville, the median rent is $546 for a studio, $621 for a 1-bedroom, $785 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,076 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shepherdsville, check out our monthly Shepherdsville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shepherdsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Shepherdsville area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shepherdsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shepherdsville from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Shelbyville.

