35 Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY

Moving to Shepherdsville

Close to Churchill Downs and Kentucky Derby events, Shepherdsville is a 'burb, so to speak, of nearby Louisville. Rental houses featured in the area come with month-to-month leases, with rental apartments in fairly new complexes featured as part of the offerings.

Sparkling Pools

Of course, you'll enjoy large, walk-in closets, nicely fitted designer kitchens (you can't have a designer style kitchen, after all, that isn't well-fitted) and washer and dryers in many of the units of the apartments for rent. All residences also boast about their "sparkling" pools -- a descriptive that seems to have been influenced by the area's wine-loving enthusiasts.

The Typical Type of Home for Rent

If you'd prefer to live in a Shepherdsville home for rent, you'll find a nice selection of houses. Many of the newer homes come with four bedrooms, 3 baths, and a full basement. Patio homes are often rented too, which span out over a wide living space, and typically include a master bedroom and a media room.