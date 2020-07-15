35 Apartments for rent in Shepherdsville, KY📍
Shepherdsville, Kentucky, is situated next to the Salt River, and is just 20 miles south of Louisville, off the state's major artery, Interstate 65. While the city's population rests around 11,000, it has been a stronghold of Native Americans for a period of 15,000 years. The area was once known as Bullitt's Lick, named for the salt licks that were founded by Captain Thomas Bullitt in 1773. Adam Shepherd, for whom the city is named, bought 900 acres of the area's of land in 1793. The city was made county seat after the formation of Bullitt County in 1796.
Close to Churchill Downs and Kentucky Derby events, Shepherdsville is a 'burb, so to speak, of nearby Louisville. Rental houses featured in the area come with month-to-month leases, with rental apartments in fairly new complexes featured as part of the offerings.
Sparkling Pools
Of course, you'll enjoy large, walk-in closets, nicely fitted designer kitchens (you can't have a designer style kitchen, after all, that isn't well-fitted) and washer and dryers in many of the units of the apartments for rent. All residences also boast about their "sparkling" pools -- a descriptive that seems to have been influenced by the area's wine-loving enthusiasts.
The Typical Type of Home for Rent
If you'd prefer to live in a Shepherdsville home for rent, you'll find a nice selection of houses. Many of the newer homes come with four bedrooms, 3 baths, and a full basement. Patio homes are often rented too, which span out over a wide living space, and typically include a master bedroom and a media room.
What do you need in a neighborhood? A place to relax? Suburbia? Check out the list below to see what Shepherdsville has to offer.
Cedar Grove / Brownington: The safest of the safe areas, Cedar Grove / Brownington, also comes with a longer commute time (30 to 60 minutes). While the neighborhood is considered rural, the area, overall, is primarily classified as urban.
Cupio / Barrallton: This is one of the quietest neighborhoods in America, according to an analysis by Neighborhood Score. It's rural, occupied by many single-family homes, and has an above-average safety score.
Bardstown Junction / Limestone Springs: Rental costs are slightly higher in this neighborhood, compared to others in Kentucky. Those who appreciate newly built will appreciate that 46 percent of homes here were built after 1999. El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant and Cattleman's Roadhouse are nearby.
Coral Ridge Road and West Blue Lick Road: This area has a suburban feel and hence has a higher rental score than average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Bearno's Pizza are in this neighborhood.
When locals stopped producing salt, they attracted visitors with the healthful waters that came out of Paroquet Springs. The health-giving properties of the spring-based source were thought to be the ultimate cure-all by people who visited the area.
Wineries Galore
Now Shepherdsville residents and visitors like to visit the area's number of wineries as well as the Jim Beam distillery. Needless to say, wine connoisseurs and whisky lovers alike have found Shepherdsville to be a pleasant place to visit and reside.
An Array of Fast Food Choices
The area is surrounded by restaurants as well. If you love fast food, you'll appreciate the Subway, Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Frisch's Big Boy, Shoneys and KFC that are located nearby.
A Subtropical Climate
The weather, which is marked by heat and humidity in the summer, cools down to a nice temperature in the wintertime. The city is made up of 10 square miles with about 3% comprised of water in the seemingly subtropical enclave.