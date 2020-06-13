213 Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY

Moving to Lyndon

Since Lyndon is a small town, tucked in between several others in Jefferson County, Kentucky, it's a pretty convenient place to live no matter where in town you end up. However, as far as convenient renting goes, you'll still have your work cut out for you. With only just over 5% of the homes vacant (far below the national average), that means finding a place to live will be more difficult than in most parts of the United States. However, once you find the place of your dreams it should be easy sailing; just a credit report, check, and a reference or two will be all you'll need!