Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

213 Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
Lyndon
1 Unit Available
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Results within 1 mile of Lyndon
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn Park
1 Unit Available
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Beechwood Village
1 Unit Available
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1913 Claremoor Dr
1913 Claremoor Drive, Moorland, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Beautiful home! Location! Location! Location! Great Room with Dining area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office and 1.5 baths. Shows Great with a Big Driveway and fenced yard!

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
280 Stonehenge Drive
280 Stonehenge Drive, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Very spacious condo in the very desirable St.Matthews area close to the malls, restaurants and everything the area has to offer!!! Large master bedroom with full master bathroom, large walk-in closet!!! Heat and A/C included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
9300 Aylesbury Drive #3
9300 Aylesbury Drive, Rolling Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9300 Aylesbury Drive #3 in Rolling Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lyndon
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
101 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bellewood
51 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$794
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
City GuideLyndon
The Kentucky Historical Society deems Lyndon a historical city because it was home to the Kentucky Military Institute; one of America's oldest military schools founded in 1896.

Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state.

Moving to Lyndon

Since Lyndon is a small town, tucked in between several others in Jefferson County, Kentucky, it's a pretty convenient place to live no matter where in town you end up. However, as far as convenient renting goes, you'll still have your work cut out for you. With only just over 5% of the homes vacant (far below the national average), that means finding a place to live will be more difficult than in most parts of the United States. However, once you find the place of your dreams it should be easy sailing; just a credit report, check, and a reference or two will be all you'll need!

Lyndon Neighborhoods

Willow Creek: Willow Creek offers luxurious single family homes with lush landscaping and neighborhood watches. It's also right next to Tom Sawyer Park, a wild and popular theme park. Two and Three bedroom homes for rent are plentiful in this area, and you can expect each home to have a well established tree or group of shrubs shading the nearby sidewalk.

Old Dorsey Place: Old Dorsey Place is an established neighborhood that even has its own website for current and prospective homeowners. If you enjoy golfing, Old Dorsey Place may give you the best of both worlds!

Life in Lyndon

Wherever you end up in Lyndon, it'll be plenty convenient for travel to shopping, eating, entertainment and most major interstates and highways. After all, if you want to really break away, Louisville is only 10 miles away, slugger (sorry, we couldn't resist).

Just keep an eye on the weather, and you can enjoy a nice overnight trip to Louisville anytime you want! And, if for some reason you change your mind, just remember: home will only be 20-minutes away!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lyndon?
The average rent price for Lyndon rentals listed on Apartment List is $920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lyndon?
Some of the colleges located in the Lyndon area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lyndon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lyndon from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour.

