213 Apartments for rent in Lyndon, KY📍
Lyndon, Kentucky is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Louisville, Kentucky where the Run for the Roses takes place every year. Although the city is independent, it is considered a part of the Louisville Metro area for some Louisville elections. Education in the city is top notch with the University of Louisville, Spalding University and Bellarmine University all nearby. Primary education is a priority to town leaders and school officials and many of the public schools are ranked as four and five star facilities. Children attend many of the most prestigious schools in the state.
Since Lyndon is a small town, tucked in between several others in Jefferson County, Kentucky, it's a pretty convenient place to live no matter where in town you end up. However, as far as convenient renting goes, you'll still have your work cut out for you. With only just over 5% of the homes vacant (far below the national average), that means finding a place to live will be more difficult than in most parts of the United States. However, once you find the place of your dreams it should be easy sailing; just a credit report, check, and a reference or two will be all you'll need!
Willow Creek: Willow Creek offers luxurious single family homes with lush landscaping and neighborhood watches. It's also right next to Tom Sawyer Park, a wild and popular theme park. Two and Three bedroom homes for rent are plentiful in this area, and you can expect each home to have a well established tree or group of shrubs shading the nearby sidewalk.
Old Dorsey Place: Old Dorsey Place is an established neighborhood that even has its own website for current and prospective homeowners. If you enjoy golfing, Old Dorsey Place may give you the best of both worlds!
Wherever you end up in Lyndon, it'll be plenty convenient for travel to shopping, eating, entertainment and most major interstates and highways. After all, if you want to really break away, Louisville is only 10 miles away, slugger (sorry, we couldn't resist).
Just keep an eye on the weather, and you can enjoy a nice overnight trip to Louisville anytime you want! And, if for some reason you change your mind, just remember: home will only be 20-minutes away!