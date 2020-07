Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bike storage garage key fob access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments concierge e-payments game room internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Claiborne Crossing is a premier community of apartments in Louisville, KY. We are ideally located on the east side of enchanting Louisville near the Lake Forest neighborhood. The community is conveniently situated off of I-265 with easy access to all interstates, area employers, retail shopping, dining, the airport, and downtown. Claiborne Crossing offers plenty of Louisville charm, and when you choose one of our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, you’ll have access to well-appointed interiors and luxury features.



Residents of Claiborne Crossing appreciate the bounty of special features, perks, and amenities available to them around every corner. Our apartments showcase gourmet kitchens with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Outside your home, you’ll fall in love with our resort-style swimming pool, cabanas, and sundeck. Claiborne Crossing also has a clubhouse for socializing, a business center when you need it, and a well-equipped fitness center looking out to our multi-lev