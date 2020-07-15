Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
KY
/
SBTS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM

37 Apartments For Rent Near SBTS

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
82 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
30 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,011
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
12 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 1 at 09:00 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
$
32 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
20 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
15 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
4 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
7 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
3 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
1838 Bardstown Road
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
This gorgeous two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is our historical unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Triangle
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road Available 07/20/20 1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - *This property is still occupied and will undergo enhancements, photos are from 2018 (i.e. new wood look flooring, painting throughout, cleaning, etc.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton
Flats on Frankfort
1911 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$680
520 sqft
The Flats on Frankfort - Property Id: 318104 Distinguished by a sleek and stylish European minimalist style, Flats on Frankfort units offer a much sought-after open living area and kitchen with a popular contemporary feel.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
725 sqft
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3907 Kennison Ave
3907 Kennison Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
735 sqft
3907 Kennison Ave, Louisville, Ky 40207Welcome to 3907 Kennison Ave. located in the heart of St. Matthews.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
414 Highwood Drive - 414
414 Highwood Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
FOR RENT - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full baths condo located in convenient Highwood Condominiums, The property features includes balcony, plenty of parking, gas heat, spacious living room/dining area, carpet through out, access to pool and clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1412 Highland Ave
1412 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
All walls, ceilings and woodwork throughout just painted. Ceiling fans and blinds in most rooms. High ceilings, beautiful original hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets and fold-down desk in living area. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5
2505 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
659 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE THIS VERY RARE 1 Bed, 1 Bath on Brownsboro Road! This well-maintained, freshly painted, neat and clean condo in the Garden Court Building is move-in ready.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Seneca
1601 Spring Drive, #19
1601 Spring Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park.

1 of 1

Last updated May 23 at 02:46 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
2515 Brownsboro Road
2515 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
This 1BD/1BA lower level apartment comes with off street parking, personal and secured storage in basement, central A/C, coined laundry in the basement, oven and fridge included.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Fairfax Ave
200 Fairfax Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Cute condo for rent in St. Matthews--Superior Location--walking/biking distance to lots of restaurants, bars, boutiques, etc. Unit was updated a few years ago and has newer flooring, cabinets, appliances, etc.

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Clifton
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College