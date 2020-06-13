132 Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4015 Grandview Avenue
4015 Grandview Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1066 sqft
Heart of St Matthews Townhouse - LOCATION-LOCATION! This charming town home condominium is in located in St. Matthews - just about 1 mile from Seneca Park and just a minute stroll to St. Matthew Library.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
207 Cornell Pl
207 Cornell Place, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1570 sqft
Great location in St. Matthews. 2 story home with a covered front porch with swing. Enter to living room with built in bookcases. Hardwood Floors. Well appointed kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Slate Floors. Gas Range.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
280 Stonehenge Drive
280 Stonehenge Drive, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Very spacious condo in the very desirable St.Matthews area close to the malls, restaurants and everything the area has to offer!!! Large master bedroom with full master bathroom, large walk-in closet!!! Heat and A/C included.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
Lyndon
1 Unit Available
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 2 at 04:50am
$
17 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$819
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn Park
1 Unit Available
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hikes Point
1 Unit Available
2915 Yorkshire Blvd
2915 Yorkshire Boulevard, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1956 sqft
Cozy House | Suburban Living | Families Welcome - Property Id: 300401 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hikes Point
1 Unit Available
4118 Browns Lane
4118 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1394 sqft
4118 Browns Lane (Saint Regis Park) - Want to schedule a tour at this location? Please complete our free pre-application on the 4 RENT website. Here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Beechwood Village
1 Unit Available
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Bowman
1 Unit Available
2905 Abigail Dr
2905 Abigail Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Two-bedroom unit with fresh neutral paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, spacious kitchens with new flooring, new lighting and good closet space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crescent Hill
1 Unit Available
110 on Weisser
110 Weisser Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
931 sqft
Brand new apartment in the heart of St. Matthews that has never been lived in before. Stainless appliances, kitchen island, modern finishes, laminate flooring, and coded access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bowman
1 Unit Available
2921 Cannons Lane
2921 Cannons Lane, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Beautiful apartment off Dutchmans and Taylorsville Road close to Bowman Field. This apartment is close to amenities, has great hardwood floors, and a washer and dryer in the apartment. Smoking: No Deposits: $850.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Beechwood Village
1 Unit Available
4429 Shelbyville Road
4429 Shelbyville Road, Beechwood Village, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
This 2BD/1BA apartment is located right off Shelbyville rd and across the street from Shelbyville Rd. Plaza.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
3411 Clingstone Way
3411 Clingstone Way, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with 1.5 bathrooms located in Louisville's Hikes point neighborhood. These townhomes feature easy access to Taylorsville Road and are just minutes from the Watterson Expressway.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bowman
1 Unit Available
1604 Woodluck Avenue
1604 Woodluck Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1500 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home - This gorgeous, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home conveniently located off of Dutchmans Lane.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
725 sqft
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums.

1 of 8

Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
Bowman
1 Unit Available
3510 Dutchmans Lane
3510 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3510 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
City GuideSt. Matthews
"Oh in the church tonight, there's a moon in St. Matthews, there's a moon in St. Matthews - there's a moon in St. Matthews tonight." (--Children of Reagan, "Moon in St. Matthews")

St. Matthews is a large Louisville suburb just eight miles from the larger city center, and home to around 18,000 residents. For residents of the big city, this is where you come to do some serious shopping at the Mall St. Matthews and the Oxmore Center. For residents of St. Matthews... this is where you come to do some serious shopping and laugh afterwards as the commuters face the long drive home and you walk back to your nice soft couch. Mall St. Matthews was the first indoor shopping center in the Louisville area, built in the 1950s.

Renting in St. Matthews

Rental homes in St. Matthews are easier to find on the east side of town, away from the shopping centers. In this area you can find apartments for rent, condos for rent, and houses for rent under short and long-term rental contracts. The rental prices range from average to slightly above average, depending on the size of the place you want to rent and the particular fanciness of the unit. Rentals in St. Matthews are a little more costly than rentals in Louiseville, but hey, St. Matthews has better shopping, so you get what you pay for. Besides, you will save money on gas for shopping. Who needs long drives to run errands? Not us! Even better news? The cost of living here is super low. A move to St. Matthews shouldn't break the bank, in the end.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Matthews?
The average rent price for St. Matthews rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Matthews?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Matthews area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Matthews?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Matthews from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour.

