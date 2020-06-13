132 Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY

Renting in St. Matthews

Rental homes in St. Matthews are easier to find on the east side of town, away from the shopping centers. In this area you can find apartments for rent, condos for rent, and houses for rent under short and long-term rental contracts. The rental prices range from average to slightly above average, depending on the size of the place you want to rent and the particular fanciness of the unit. Rentals in St. Matthews are a little more costly than rentals in Louiseville, but hey, St. Matthews has better shopping, so you get what you pay for. Besides, you will save money on gas for shopping. Who needs long drives to run errands? Not us! Even better news? The cost of living here is super low. A move to St. Matthews shouldn't break the bank, in the end.