Apartment List
/
KY
/
louisville
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

18 Cheap Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Okolona
5 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Our apartments at Victoria Gardens are carefully designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Iroquois
3 Units Available
Iroquois Garden
518 Iroquois Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Belknap
1 Unit Available
2200 Dundee Rd
2200 Dundee Road, Louisville, KY
Studio
$550
1691 sqft
This is office space available in the Metro Business Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Chickasaw
1 Unit Available
4120 Garland Avenue
4120 Garland Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
2BD/1BA first floor apartment comes with new paint and flooring throughout, large front windows, decorative fireplace, oven and fridge. Owner pays water, trash and lawn. Tenant pays LGE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallmark
1 Unit Available
2726 Algonquin Parkway
2726 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$599
Rental Houses, 2726 Algonquin Pkwy.,, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Partially Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. Partially fenced yard and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1604 Algonquin Parkway Unit 2
1604 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Nice 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LAUNDRY HOOK UP IN BASEMENT. DRIVE WAY PARKING WITH CARPORT No Pets Allowed (RLNE4121401)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Louisville
1 Unit Available
2806 South Third Street - B
2806 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06.25.20 View more pictures at jqsllcproperties.managebuilding.com STUDENTS PAY ATTENTION!! SPACIOUS APARTMENT & FANTASTIC LOCATION!! 1-2BD apartment available 1.5 block from U of L.

1 of 6

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Wilder Park
1 Unit Available
122 Harlan Avenue
122 Harlan Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment located by U of L campus. This unit is located right by Central Station shopping center with Kroger in walking distance. This unit has with washer and dryer hooks up, also has a screened in front porch. Smoking: No Deposits: $550.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4300 Norbrook Drive #211
4300 Norbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
580 sqft
Norbrook Arms Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom units at a great rate! Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent and residents have access to on-site parking and on-site laundry!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Buechel
1 Unit Available
4518 Beechbrook #11
4518 Beechbrook Road, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
565 sqft
Offering a variety of floorplans and prices, Maplewood Apartments is a great place to call home. With close proximity to Bardstown Road and Watterson Expressway, you will enjoy easy access to Louisville's most popular neighborhoods.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1114 Silverton Ct. #4
1114 Silverton Ct, Clark County, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
900 sqft
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in a beautiful area along Silver Creek. These apartments are in a park-like setting with plenty of privacy only 5-minutes to downtown Louisville.
Results within 5 miles of Louisville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Bridgepointe Crossing conveniently located in heart of Jeffersonville and just minutes from schools, shopping, Downtown Jeffersonville, Louisville, and the River Ridge Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
King Solomon Apartments
1512 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
760 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 18 at 09:23pm
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$588
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2121 Culbertson Ave
2121 Culbertson Avenue, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Efficiency Apartment available for rent in New Albany! Conveniently located in Downtown New Albany - near shopping, restaurants, and recreation! Minutes from Louisville, KY. Apartment is 650SF - offered at $650/month.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Newburg
1 Unit Available
4213 Norene Ln
4213 Norene Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$600
830 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bath TownhouseNo Pets/ SECTION 8 WELCOMERent $600Deposit $600>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4300 Newport Rd #4
4300 Newport Road, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$625
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Offering a variety of floorplans and prices, Maplewood Apartments is a great place to call home. With close proximity to Bardstown Road and Watterson Expressway, you will enjoy easy access to Louisville's most popular neighborhoods.

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Louisville rent trends were flat over the past month

Louisville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Louisville stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $845 for a two-bedroom. Louisville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Louisville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Louisville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Louisville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Louisville's median two-bedroom rent of $845 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Louisville.
    • While rents in Louisville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Louisville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Louisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with Garage
    Louisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Apartments with PoolLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Louisville Cheap PlacesLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Furnished ApartmentsLouisville Luxury PlacesLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
    Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
    St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
    Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
    Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
    The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
    Jefferson Community and Technical College