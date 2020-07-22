/
/
jefferson county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:00 PM
289 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 11:25 PM
44 Units Available
Fern Creek
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$798
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1032 sqft
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
195 Units Available
Taylor Berry
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$828
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
30 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$769
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
26 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,053
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
5 Units Available
Newburg
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
4 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
10 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
81 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Newburg
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$985
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$828
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
33 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$857
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
13 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
$859
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
7 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson County area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour have apartments for rent.