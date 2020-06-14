Apartment List
/
KY
/
louisville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY with garage

Louisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Germantown
6 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$943
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
$
99 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Station
12 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$872
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Louisville, KY

"Louisville, Louisville / I'm wanna trade in Friday nights / For a piece of your heart / Me and you and burbon beating / Down in Echo Park." (-Damnwells, "Louisville")

Is the proper pronunciation “Looavuhl” and not “Looeesville”? Absolutely. But our “Possibility City” – Louisville, Kentucky’s slightly cheesy, but loving nickname – has so much more than that, including parks, recently laid out street bike lanes, and oh, that whole Derby thing. Time to take a gander into the apartments that make up the neighborhoods that make up this top 100 metro city to see which fits you to a T! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Louisville, KY

Louisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

