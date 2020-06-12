Apartment List
/
KY
/
louisville
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

88 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Buechel
15 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Okolona
11 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1389 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Irish Hill
93 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
23 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
8 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Briarwood
32 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
39 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1232 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Valley Station
14 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
1224 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1218 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 1 at 09:00pm
$
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
$
Klondike
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
915 S 32nd St
915 South 32nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
1/2 off June rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs -2 full bathrooms -Large covered front porch -Hardwood flooring

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Louisville rent trends were flat over the past month

Louisville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Louisville stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $845 for a two-bedroom. Louisville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Louisville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Louisville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Louisville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Louisville's median two-bedroom rent of $845 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Louisville.
    • While rents in Louisville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Louisville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Louisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with Garage
    Louisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Apartments with PoolLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Louisville Cheap PlacesLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Furnished ApartmentsLouisville Luxury PlacesLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
    Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
    St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
    Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
    Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
    The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
    Jefferson Community and Technical College