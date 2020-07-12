/
/
/
valley station
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Valley Station, Louisville, KY
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Chariot Run Dr
5600 Chariot Run Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
1st floor 44 units- 5 bldg- 8 storage units - 6 garages multi family
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4816 Andalusia Ln.
4816 Andalusia Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
Rental Houses, 4816 Andalusia Ln., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Shed Rental Home - This newly updated 4 BR home features new flooring throughout, fresh paint and newer cabinets and counter tops.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5609 Goldenrod Rd.
5609 Goldenrod Road, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Rental Houses, 5609 Goldenrod Rd., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Storage Shed Cape Cod Style Rental Home - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape cod style home located in Valley Station.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5909 Middleground Road
5909 Middleground Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
Rental Houses, 5909 Middleground Rd., Louisville, KY 40272 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Carport Rental Home - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10838 Dorton Drive
10838 Dorton Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - This house has been completely gutted and redone beautifully. In a great quite neighborhood and with a beautiful yard.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5310 Speedway Avenue
5310 Speedway Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$699
625 sqft
Rental Houses, 5310 Speedway Ave., Louisville, KY 40272 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bonus Room Basement Rental Home - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Valley Station. This home has an unfinished basement and a BONUS room.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Station
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7128 Blue Stream
7128 Blue Stream Court, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2375 sqft
7128 Blue Stream Available 08/10/20 7128 Blue Stream Court - Great home located near Fort Knox and great shopping areas. This home features 4 great sized bedrooms along with 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6125 Casper Drive
6125 Casper Dr, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6103 Casper Drive
6103 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6105 Casper Drive
6105 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6111 Casper Drive
6111 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6113 Casper Drive
6113 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6117 Casper Drive
6117 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6115 Casper Drive
6115 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13315 Meadowlawn Drive
13315 Meadowlawn Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
1159 sqft
Rental Houses, 13315 Meadowlown Dr., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Bedford Stone Cape Cod Rental Home - Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath bedford stone cape cod home located in Valley Station. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. (RLNE4570482)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5910 Morning Glory Ln.
5910 Morning Glory Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 5910 Morning Glory Ln., Louisville, KY 40258 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Fenced Rental Home - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in PRP.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6805 Yuma Way
6805 Yuma Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Rental Houses, 6508 Yuma Way, Louisville, KY 40258 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Ranch Rental Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch home located in PRP. Hardwood in living room, bedrooms, & hallway. Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Station
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$827
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1100 sqft
Minutes to Iroquois Park. Thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, laundry rooms and private outdoor areas. Pet-friendly community offers extensive amenities and panoramic views of Louisville. Private garages available.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1320 Haskin Avenue
1320 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Available Now - Are you looking for a nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is available now? This cute home is located off Taylor Blvd. close to Olmstead Academy South and Iroquois High School.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7712 Manslick Rd
7712 Manslick Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home offers exceptional features and is in great condition. A wonderful layout with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath which will give you the room you deserve. Fabulous deck! Rent is $1600 per month with $1600 deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 Haskin Avenue
1309 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1309 Haskin Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the south end of Louisville. 2 bedrooms are on the first floor with 1 bedroom on the second floor.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 *AVAILABLE 09/15/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.