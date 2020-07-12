Apartment List
/
KY
/
louisville
/
valley station
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Valley Station, Louisville, KY

Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Chariot Run Dr
5600 Chariot Run Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
1st floor 44 units- 5 bldg- 8 storage units - 6 garages multi family

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4816 Andalusia Ln.
4816 Andalusia Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
Rental Houses, 4816 Andalusia Ln., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Shed Rental Home - This newly updated 4 BR home features new flooring throughout, fresh paint and newer cabinets and counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5609 Goldenrod Rd.
5609 Goldenrod Road, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Rental Houses, 5609 Goldenrod Rd., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Storage Shed Cape Cod Style Rental Home - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape cod style home located in Valley Station.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5909 Middleground Road
5909 Middleground Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
Rental Houses, 5909 Middleground Rd., Louisville, KY 40272 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Carport Rental Home - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10838 Dorton Drive
10838 Dorton Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - This house has been completely gutted and redone beautifully. In a great quite neighborhood and with a beautiful yard.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5310 Speedway Avenue
5310 Speedway Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$699
625 sqft
Rental Houses, 5310 Speedway Ave., Louisville, KY 40272 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bonus Room Basement Rental Home - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Valley Station. This home has an unfinished basement and a BONUS room.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Station

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7128 Blue Stream
7128 Blue Stream Court, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2375 sqft
7128 Blue Stream Available 08/10/20 7128 Blue Stream Court - Great home located near Fort Knox and great shopping areas. This home features 4 great sized bedrooms along with 2 1/2 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6125 Casper Drive
6125 Casper Dr, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6103 Casper Drive
6103 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6105 Casper Drive
6105 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6111 Casper Drive
6111 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6113 Casper Drive
6113 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6117 Casper Drive
6117 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6115 Casper Drive
6115 Casper Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This recently built home features tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13315 Meadowlawn Drive
13315 Meadowlawn Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
1159 sqft
Rental Houses, 13315 Meadowlown Dr., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Bedford Stone Cape Cod Rental Home - Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath bedford stone cape cod home located in Valley Station. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. (RLNE4570482)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5910 Morning Glory Ln.
5910 Morning Glory Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 5910 Morning Glory Ln., Louisville, KY 40258 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Fenced Rental Home - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in PRP.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6805 Yuma Way
6805 Yuma Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1035 sqft
Rental Houses, 6508 Yuma Way, Louisville, KY 40258 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Ranch Rental Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch home located in PRP. Hardwood in living room, bedrooms, & hallway. Tile flooring in kitchen & bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Station
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$827
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1100 sqft
Minutes to Iroquois Park. Thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, laundry rooms and private outdoor areas. Pet-friendly community offers extensive amenities and panoramic views of Louisville. Private garages available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1320 Haskin Avenue
1320 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Available Now - Are you looking for a nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is available now? This cute home is located off Taylor Blvd. close to Olmstead Academy South and Iroquois High School.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7712 Manslick Rd
7712 Manslick Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home offers exceptional features and is in great condition. A wonderful layout with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath which will give you the room you deserve. Fabulous deck! Rent is $1600 per month with $1600 deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 Haskin Avenue
1309 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1309 Haskin Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the south end of Louisville. 2 bedrooms are on the first floor with 1 bedroom on the second floor.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 *AVAILABLE 09/15/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INShelbyville, KY
Lyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KYShively, KY
Elizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgOld Louisville
Clifton HeightsCentral Business DistrictPhoenix Hill
Cherokee TriangleTaylor Berry

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College