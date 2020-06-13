141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Station
13 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
22 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$7,435
1790 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
$
Clifton Heights
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Okolona
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Taylor Berry
264 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1360 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
$
101 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Bellewood
51 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Okolona
5 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$869
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
975 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fern Creek
25 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$915
1360 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Louisville rent trends were flat over the past month

Louisville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Louisville stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $845 for a two-bedroom. Louisville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Louisville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Louisville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Louisville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Louisville's median two-bedroom rent of $845 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Louisville.
    • While rents in Louisville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Louisville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Louisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

