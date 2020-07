Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park tennis court

Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains. Slip away to the luxury and sophistication of an apartment built to compliment your good taste. Waterford Place lives like a home but feels like a resort.