146 Apartments for rent in Shively, KY📍
Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.
Shively
1 Unit Available
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.
Shively
1 Unit Available
1834 Kendall Lane
1834 Kendall Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Rental House - Here is the information on it: *3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, *Unfinished basement *1,100 Sq. Ft. *Hardwood Floors *All electric. *This will be a SMOKE-FREE house. (must smoke outside only) *Rent=$1,000.
Shively
1 Unit Available
1834 Appleton Ln #100
1834 Appleton Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$896
1000 sqft
Appleton Place Apartments offer large living spaces at a great rate. All utilities are included and we accept section 8 and other 3rd party vouchers.
Results within 1 mile of Shively
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
820 Winkler Avenue
820 Winkler Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
672 sqft
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville.
Jacobs
1 Unit Available
3609 Craig Ave
3609 Craig Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$949
1305 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Houses, 3609 Craig Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 4 to 5 Bedroom 1 Bath Basement Rental Home - Cute recently renovated 4 to 5 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville off Taylor Blvd by Expressway. This 4 bedroom has it all.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)
Hallmark
1 Unit Available
2726 Algonquin Parkway
2726 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$599
Rental Houses, 2726 Algonquin Pkwy.,, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Partially Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. Partially fenced yard and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location.
South Louisville
1 Unit Available
1218 Oleanda Ave
1218 Oleanda Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1218 Oleanda Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deck Fenced Deck Rental Home - Big one story 3 to 4 bedroom home with a large entry foyer. Very spacious rooms, including the kitchen.
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
1315 Thornberry Ave.
1315 Thornberry Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
726 sqft
Rental Houses, 1315 Thornberry Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home comes with a dining room, fenced in back yard, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. (RLNE3812486)
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1604 Algonquin Parkway Unit 2
1604 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Nice 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LAUNDRY HOOK UP IN BASEMENT. DRIVE WAY PARKING WITH CARPORT No Pets Allowed (RLNE4121401)
Park Duvalle
1 Unit Available
1624 Beech St
1624 Beech Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
4 Bedroom House, 2 ba Section 8 Welcome - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1743 Algonquin Parkway
1743 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$988
906 sqft
1743 Algonquin Parkway - Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 2 story Townhouse unit in the Laselle Place Subdivision. Close to public transportation. Ready to move in today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4466335)
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
913 Euclid Ave
913 Euclid Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
COMING SOON! 1 bedroom home with bonus room in South Louisville - COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 1 bedroom home near Churchill Downs This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided -New vinyl planking throughout
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1528 Wilson Ave
1528 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1096 sqft
Large 2-3 bedroom home- Section 8 accepted - Large 2-3 bedroom home in the Park Hill area (will only count as 2 bedroom by Section 8 standards) -Home sits on a quiet street -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Brand new vinyl planking
Pleasure Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
5629 Fox Horn Circle
5629 Fox Horn Circle, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
925 sqft
This beautiful apartment home is located in Louisville, KYs southwest. It is centrally located near shopping and dining. Located off of Dixie Hwy.
Pleasure Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Clover Street
1602 Clover Street, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$770
820 sqft
This beautiful apartment home is located in Louisville, KYs southwest. It is centrally located near shopping and dining. Located off of Dixie Hwy.
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.
St. Dennis
1 Unit Available
3109 Wilkie Rd
3109 Wilkie Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
975 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath brick home with Basement is located in the St. Dennis neighborhood features a fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage in the heart of Shively! RENT RANGE $1099-$1199. Lease Option. No section 8.
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
1511 Wurtele Ave
1511 Wurtele Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement.
St. Dennis
1 Unit Available
4907 Saddlebrook Lane
4907 Saddlebrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
For lease is this rehabbed two bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Apartment is on second floor of four plex building and has secure front entry and parking lot for the building.
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
3006 Montana Avenue
3006 Montana Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1328 sqft
We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace.
Jacobs
1 Unit Available
3506 Kahlert Avenue
3506 Kahlert Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
556 sqft
OPEN SHOWING TUESDAY @ 2:30pm 1/2 off first months rent SECTION 8 Welcome Churchill Downs Area Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room that could be a office or gym etc… This unit is ready to move in. Requirement 1. Income $2085a month 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Shively rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Shively area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shively from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour.