Apartment List
/
KY
/
louisville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Louisville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$842
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Station
12 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$872
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
$
Clifton Heights
32 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Okolona
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
114 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
3 Units Available
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,005
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
City Guide for Louisville, KY

"Louisville, Louisville / I'm wanna trade in Friday nights / For a piece of your heart / Me and you and burbon beating / Down in Echo Park." (-Damnwells, "Louisville")

Is the proper pronunciation “Looavuhl” and not “Looeesville”? Absolutely. But our “Possibility City” – Louisville, Kentucky’s slightly cheesy, but loving nickname – has so much more than that, including parks, recently laid out street bike lanes, and oh, that whole Derby thing. Time to take a gander into the apartments that make up the neighborhoods that make up this top 100 metro city to see which fits you to a T! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Louisville, KY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Louisville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with Garage
Louisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Apartments with PoolLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Louisville Cheap PlacesLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Furnished ApartmentsLouisville Luxury PlacesLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College