Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Clifton
4 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Our apartments at Victoria Gardens are carefully designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Butchertown
28 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,005
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
975 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fern Creek
25 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:08pm
$
Old Louisville
3 Units Available
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Louisville, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Louisville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

