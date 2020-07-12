/
central business district
149 Apartments for rent in Central Business District, Louisville, KY
102 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
29 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
10 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
52 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
1 Unit Available
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is
1 Unit Available
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300426 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
524 S. 5th Street
524 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
524 S. 5th Street (Downtown Louisville) - Want to schedule a showing at this location? Complete the free pre-application and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
1 Unit Available
305 W. Broadway
305 West Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Fincastle - Property Id: 217919 The Fincastle Building is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, historic office building turned luxury apartments in downtown Louisville.
1 Unit Available
415 E Market St Unit 303
415 East Market Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
1252 sqft
Per new Corona virus law- no Private showings..A Home you will love as a good tennat.This spacious, fully-renovated,unit is presented move-in ready..kindly contact me direct via.
Results within 1 mile of Central Business District
38 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
87 Units Available
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
14 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
15 Units Available
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
1 Unit Available
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
1 Unit Available
709 E Washington St
709 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
703 sqft
Flexible Lease in NULU! 1 Bed/1 Bath, tall ceilings, old world charm. Located a block from E. Main St.
1 Unit Available
110 South Campbell Street
110 South Campbell Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
936 South 1st Street
936 South 1st Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
For rent is this two bedroom apartment on third floor of 5-plex building. Unit has large living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
114 W Saint Catherine St
114 West Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2nd Floor Apartment2 Bedroom/1 BathTenants pays LG&E, Landlord pays waterAppliances included, Secure Building, Off Set ParkingNo Pets/No Section 8Rent $725Deposit $725>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed.
1 Unit Available
1023 Franklin Street
1023 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1900s building in Butcher Town, offers all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and original exposed brick walls. Water/sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
713 E. Caldwell St
713 East Caldwell Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2150 sqft
This wonderful 3br/2ba single-family home located in Shelby Park/Smoketown has recently been renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new kitchen appliances. This spacious 2 story home has an unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
124 W. Chestnut St #10
124 W Chestnut St, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers large 2BR/1BA condominiums that have recently undergone major renovations. The unit feature new hardwood floors, corian countertops, fixtures, paint, and HVAC. All units have a private patio in the back.
1 Unit Available
922 S. 6th St. #7
922 South 6th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1190 sqft
COMING SOON! ** AVAILABLE TO PRE-LEASE FOR MID/LATE JULY MOVE IN ** Large two bedroom one bath carriage house located on the back of the property. This apartment is a 2 floor, stand alone carriage house with washer dryer.