Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Louisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
16 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
30 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,037
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Newburg
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,159
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
4 Units Available
Okolona
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
241 Units Available
Taylor Berry
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$741
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
47 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
52 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
District at Hurstbourne
9811 Vieux Carre Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District at Hurstbourne in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Fern Creek
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
80 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
14 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
$
2 Units Available
Old Louisville
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
City Guide for Louisville, KY

"Louisville, Louisville / I'm wanna trade in Friday nights / For a piece of your heart / Me and you and burbon beating / Down in Echo Park." (-Damnwells, "Louisville")

Is the proper pronunciation “Looavuhl” and not “Looeesville”? Absolutely. But our “Possibility City” – Louisville, Kentucky’s slightly cheesy, but loving nickname – has so much more than that, including parks, recently laid out street bike lanes, and oh, that whole Derby thing. Time to take a gander into the apartments that make up the neighborhoods that make up this top 100 metro city to see which fits you to a T! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Louisville, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Louisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

