old louisville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Old Louisville, Louisville, KY
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
2 Units Available
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
936 South 1st Street
936 South 1st Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
For rent is this two bedroom apartment on third floor of 5-plex building. Unit has large living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 S 6th St 2
1372 South 6th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly Updated Victorian | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 280923 This listing is a furnished, month to month rental. This listing is NOT available for a one year lease.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
114 W Saint Catherine St
114 West Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2nd Floor Apartment2 Bedroom/1 BathTenants pays LG&E, Landlord pays waterAppliances included, Secure Building, Off Set ParkingNo Pets/No Section 8Rent $725Deposit $725>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1452 S. 3rd St. #3
1452 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$585
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
One bedroom apartment located in the heart of Old Louisville. This unit has lots of windows and natural sun light. Walking distance to University of Louisville. Residents pays RUBS.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1721 S. 3rd St. #3
1721 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
COMING SOON! **AVAILABLE TO PRE-LEASE FOR MID/LATE JULY MOVE IN** 2Br/1Ba apartment located blocks away from UofL. On-site parking with parking pass as well as street parking. No smoking unit. Tenant pays water RUBS...
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
119 W. Burnett Ave #2
119 West Burnett Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
Large 3 bedroom unit located in the heart of Old Louisville. Blocks from the UofL campus. The unit has hardwood floors, decorative mantels, and a newly updated kitchen. On-site laundry facility. Private parking in the rear of the building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
709 S 3rd St 926
709 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
This units has city views galore ! On the corner of 3rd St & Broadway, sits the 10 story WG Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
709 S 3rd St 304
709 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
All Utilities included , high ceilings , building WIFI ,private community patio, freight elevator , passenger elevator , controlled building access, washer & dryer hook-ups in this unit ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT: water, power, maintenance,
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1510 S. 4th St. #1
1510 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
This beautiful 2BR/2BA apartment has been completely remodeled and features a great front porch. This unit is a town house style apartment with a unique spiral staircase and plenty of Old Louisville charm. Water is included in the rental rate.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1715 S. 3rd St. #1
1715 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
COMING SOON! ** AVAILABLE TO PRE-LEASE FOR MID/LATE JULY MOVE IN ** First level apartment, 3BR/2BA. Beautiful hardwood floors, decorative mantel, updated kitchen with new counters and cabinets. Water Street parking. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Old Louisville
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
102 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
52 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
15 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 E. Oak St.
720 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
623 E Burnett Ave
623 East Burnett Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1388 sqft
A beautiful 2 story unit located just outside of Germantown and near UofL. This unit consists of the entirety of the 2nd and 3rd stories of the duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300426 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Marrett Avenue
418 Marret Ave, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 418 Marret Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Shotgun Style Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath shotgun style home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups and central air. Convenient location. (RLNE4439050)