Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

35 Furnished Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Louisville
15 Units Available
Park Chateau
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Welcome Home to Lofts on Ormsby conveniently located in historic Old Louisville and just minutes from Downtown, The University of Louisville, Fourth Street Live, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Central Park, and so much more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$943
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bashford Manor
11 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
611 Magnolia
611 W Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$995
Fully Furnished One Bedroom Old Louisville Cottage - Quaint fully furnished one bedroom shotgun style home. Equipped kitchen, separate dining area, lots of storage, off street parking. Area available for gardening.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clifton
1 Unit Available
114 Stoll Ave
114 Stoll Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Month Lease .... Amazing furnished 4 Bedroom Home in Sought After Clifton Neighborhood! - Fabulous and eclectic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Clifton. Furnished and available until August 31st.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
1550 Frankfort Ave
1550 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1423 sqft
Unique Shotgun House | Great For Groups | Stylish - Property Id: 300541 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Irish Hill
1 Unit Available
1318 Lexington Rd
1318 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Kentucky Themed | Unique Home in Serene Setting - Property Id: 300515 *NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic Charm | Parking | Secure - Property Id: 300426 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hikes Point
1 Unit Available
2915 Yorkshire Blvd
2915 Yorkshire Boulevard, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1956 sqft
Cozy House | Suburban Living | Families Welcome - Property Id: 300401 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Phoenix Hill
1 Unit Available
1012 Hull St
1012 Hull Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1492 sqft
Modern w/ A City View | Heart Of Brewery Scene - Property Id: 300499 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1419 Morton Ave
1419 Morton Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1918 sqft
Farmhouse Style | Popular Neighborhood | Back Yard - Property Id: 300463 NOTE: AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY UNTIL APRIL 25, 2021.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Prestonia
1 Unit Available
4212 Roosevelt Ave
4212 Roosevelt Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Ranch Style House | Quiet Residential Neighborhood - Property Id: 300474 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
7517 Merlyn Cir
7517 Merlyn Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Louisville Derby House| AVAILABLE 09/15/2020 - Property Id: 268073 Guests enter our split level house into the living room. The living room has a couch and two club chairs for relaxing. We also have a smart tv with apps for you to enjoy programming.

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Louisville rent trends were flat over the past month

Louisville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Louisville stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $845 for a two-bedroom. Louisville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Louisville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Louisville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Louisville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Louisville's median two-bedroom rent of $845 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Louisville.
    • While rents in Louisville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Louisville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Louisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

