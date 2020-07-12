/
/
/
fern creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
192 Apartments for rent in Fern Creek, Louisville, KY
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$769
2 Bedrooms
$749
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
5014 Roman Drive
5014 Roman Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
Fern Creek/Jtown off of Stony Brook Dr - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Hard wood floors on main floor. Many updates.
1 of 19
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
8009 Cavewood Ct
8009 Cavewood Court, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Great home for that growing family!! This spacious 4 bedroom home has plank flooring throughout with 2 full bathrooms, a formal living room, and dining room. The kitchen has updated appliances including a dishwasher in the eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fern Creek
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9310 Talitha Dr
9310 Talitha Drive, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1182 sqft
Fantastic Home in the heart of Fern Creek! This beautiful, well maintained brick ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath with a 2 car attached garage. Hurry as this home will not last long.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8304-8306 Damascus Cir
8304 Damascus Cir, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$849
1100 sqft
Renovated with newly remodeled baths, new kitchen and appliances, flooring, blinds and most new door hardware. Tenant has access to one side of a two car garage and is responsible for sharing the yard maintenance with #8304.
1 of 6
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6608 Monty Ln
6608 Monty Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch, 1430 SF with Family Room and Sun Porch, 2.5 Car Garage. Available 5/1/2020. One small dog or cat allowed. Up to 25 pounds with additional pet deposit of $250 and additional monthly rent of $25. No Smokers.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
247 Granvil Drive
247 Granvil Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
247 Granvil Drive Louisville KY 40218 Rent: $1200 Deposit: $1200 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1056 Sq Ft Dogs & Cats Allowed Central Heat & Air Stove and Dishwasher provided W/D Hookups ** Before you apply for one of our properties, please call to check on
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4116 Billtown Rd
4116 Billtown Road, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Come see this updated apartment unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. This apartment offers new carpet, interior paint and doors, and kitchen cabinets. The apartment comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Fern Creek
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
83 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,063
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
13 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$730
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,037
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
26 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.