Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Northfield, KY📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Results within 1 mile of Northfield
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Bellewood
52 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$794
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$842
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Clifton Heights
13 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Clifton Heights
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
$
Clifton Heights
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
115 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Bridgepointe Crossing conveniently located in heart of Jeffersonville and just minutes from schools, shopping, Downtown Jeffersonville, Louisville, and the River Ridge Industrial Park.
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1125 sqft
Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park. One Of Jeffersonville's premier communities, offering one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
Lyndon
1 Unit Available
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Northfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Northfield area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northfield from include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, and Seymour.