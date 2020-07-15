/
/
/
Bellarmine University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
32 Apartments For Rent Near Bellarmine University
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
30 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,011
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated May 1 at 09:00 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
11 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
7 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
3 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 08:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Buechel
Royal Arms of Louisville
1900 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Better Place to Live! We don't skimp on space or service; that's our guarantee! Each floor plan was designed to take full advantage of every square foot to afford you ample room for comfortable living.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hayfield Dundee
3012 Rexford Way
3012 Rexford Way, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3118 sqft
- Beautiful curved and graded cobblestone walkway to the arched wood & glass double front doors. This home is 3118 sq ft featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, this home has been fully renovated over the past 5 years.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
1838 Bardstown Road
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
This gorgeous two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is our historical unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Germantown
1012 E Saint Catherine St
1012 East Saint Catherine Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
1020 sqft
Germantown: Shotgun style home, newly decorated with re-finished wood flooring. Living room, bedroom, bonus room, bath with tub and shower. Central air, range and refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Camp Taylor
4216 Clark St.
4216 Clark Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
1060 sqft
Rental Houses, 4216 Clark St., Louisville, KY 40213 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Garage Rental Home - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Camp Taylor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Triangle
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road Available 07/20/20 1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - *This property is still occupied and will undergo enhancements, photos are from 2018 (i.e. new wood look flooring, painting throughout, cleaning, etc.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1412 Highland Ave
1412 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
All walls, ceilings and woodwork throughout just painted. Ceiling fans and blinds in most rooms. High ceilings, beautiful original hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets and fold-down desk in living area. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Schnitzelburg
913 Eastern Parkway
913 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
This 6BD/3BA Single Family homes close to Bellarmine and UofL comes with dishwasher, large front porch, washer and dryer on site, deck off the back of the house, fully fenced in backyard, a 1 car garage, oven and fridge are included.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Hill
932 E Jefferson Street
932 East Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1399 sqft
Two bedroom Two bath home in NULU - Located in the NULU district, this one of a kind home offers all the elegance and charm you could ask for. Central heat and air, parking off street, hardwood flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Seneca
1601 Spring Drive, #19
1601 Spring Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Shelby Park
720 E. Oak St.
720 East Oak Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
720 E. Oak St., #3, Louisville, KY 40203 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remodeled Apartment Rental Home - Cozy and comfortable newly remodeled apartment located just two blocks from the popular Goss Avenue corridor in Germantown.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Germantown
962 Charles St
962 Charles Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
The property is a separate cottage at the rear of a lot containing a front house as well, and is in Germantown. It is completely removed from the front house and access is from a walk along the front house or in the rear from an alley.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
1919 Bonnycastle Avenue
1919 Bonnycastle Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1924 sqft
1919 Bonnycastle Avenue Available 07/22/20 Beautiful and Charming 3 Bedroom Highlands Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in the Highlands! You will fall in LOVE with the charm and character that this home has! There is gorgeous wood
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Seneca
2140 Bonnycastle Ave
2140 Bonnycastle Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Live in style! The Commodore is on the National Historic Registry and it's an amazing work of art mostly in it's original condition from 1929! This very spacious, bright & immaculate condo offers 3 large bedrooms with deep closets, additional
1 of 7
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Smoketown
722 East Breckinridge Street
722 East Breckinridge Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1264 sqft
2BD/1BA Shotgun Single Family Home located in Smoketown comes with central A/C, washer and dryer hookups, large backyard, oven and fridge.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Seneca
2101 Speed Avenue
2101 Speed Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
This ground floor two bedroom one bath offers new wood floors and a huge master bedroom with a walk in closet! The building is accessed with key fob security and has 24/7 coin laundry. Tenant pays electric and gas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Triangle
1430 Everett Avenue
1430 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cherokee Triangle, available from July 15th. Just one street away from the restaurants and shops on Bardstown Rd and a 5 minute walk to Cherokee Park.