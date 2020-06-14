Apartment List
KY
/
louisville
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020

104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Bellewood
54 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
845 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Okolona
5 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
114 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
Clifton Heights
32 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Okolona
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
819 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:08pm
$
Old Louisville
3 Units Available
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Bashford Manor
11 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 1 at 09:00pm
$
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Louisville rent trends were flat over the past month

Louisville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Louisville stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $845 for a two-bedroom. Louisville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Louisville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Louisville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Louisville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Louisville's median two-bedroom rent of $845 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Louisville.
    • While rents in Louisville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Louisville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Louisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

