Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry online portal pool table shuffle board

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.River Oak Apartments in Louisville, KY combines urban convenience with country living to offer you a wonderful lifestyle. Conveniently located near Route I-71, River Oak Apartments is just 10 minutes you can be at the Mall at St. Matthews, the riverfront park and River Bats Stadium, or the University of Louisville campus with its football stadium and basketball arena. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments, River Oak Apartments also features a fitness center, tennis court, indoor racquetball court and a beautiful outdoor pool with leisure deck. Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve. Come discover why River Oak Apartments is a great place to call home!