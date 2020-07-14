All apartments in Louisville
River Oak
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

River Oak

2400 Mellwood Ave · (502) 306-1621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
- Free First Month's Rent - Valid for Select Units (Must move-in by 7/20/20. Valid for 12 or 13-month lease terms). - Waived Reservation Fee until 7/20/20
Location

2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0918 · Avail. Sep 23

$861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. Aug 20

$871

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 0925 · Avail. Aug 7

$872

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 0813 · Avail. now

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Oak.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.River Oak Apartments in Louisville, KY combines urban convenience with country living to offer you a wonderful lifestyle. Conveniently located near Route I-71, River Oak Apartments is just 10 minutes you can be at the Mall at St. Matthews, the riverfront park and River Bats Stadium, or the University of Louisville campus with its football stadium and basketball arena. With a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments, River Oak Apartments also features a fitness center, tennis court, indoor racquetball court and a beautiful outdoor pool with leisure deck. Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve. Come discover why River Oak Apartments is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Standard Deposit-$250
Additional: Trash fee: $7.5
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35.00/$50.00
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Oak have any available units?
River Oak has 20 units available starting at $861 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does River Oak have?
Some of River Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Oak currently offering any rent specials?
River Oak is offering the following rent specials: - Free First Month's Rent - Valid for Select Units (Must move-in by 7/20/20. Valid for 12 or 13-month lease terms). - Waived Reservation Fee until 7/20/20
Is River Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, River Oak is pet friendly.
Does River Oak offer parking?
Yes, River Oak offers parking.
Does River Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Oak have a pool?
Yes, River Oak has a pool.
Does River Oak have accessible units?
Yes, River Oak has accessible units.
Does River Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Oak has units with dishwashers.
